Bookstore owner makes plans to head east

Medellee Antonioli has a passion for books, so it’s no coincidence she now owns Books & Books at 206 W. Park St.
“A dream come true” is how she describes the recent acquisition.
The businesswoman is also passionate about Butte.
So much so, she is planning to expand her business and by August, move to 43 E. Broadway St., the one-time home of the Southern Hotel.
This will enable the bookstore owner to triple her inventory, making approximately 100,000 books available to her customers. At the current location, there are about 35,000 books. As an added bonus, the new site will include a coffee/pastry shop and a seating area, too.
Antonioli is definitely not worried about space. There will be plenty of room as the two main areas in the new location are 2,100 square feet each.
Just talking about the upcoming move and expansion gives Antonioli “goosebumps,” which, by the way was also one her treasured series growing up. R.L. Stine started the “Goosebumps” book series nearly 30 years ago.
Antonioli’s devotion to books came at an early age.
Growing up in Sun River, a small community just outside of Great Falls, she fondly remembers her many trips to the Great Falls Public Library.
A history major at Montana State University, Antonioli worked at the MSU bookstore. Turns out, she wanted to immerse herself in history books, rather than teach it. A few years later, she would earn a master’s degree in library science from the University of Denver.
“I so love reading history books and the classics,” confessed Antonioli.
Put Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” at the top of her list, along with many early 20th century European authors, including Italian writer Italo Calvino.
“Calvino is my favorite,” she said. “He wrote magical stories and had a beautiful writing style.”
Later, while living in Victoria, Canada, Antonioli would work at the renowned bookstore, Russell Books. The family-owned business boasted more than a million books. Within a year of employment, she became the store’s inventory manager and built its online store.
Books & Books has been in business since March 15, 1980. Antonioli purchased the Butte bookstore late last year from the original owner, her grandmother-in-law, Jo Antonioli. The young woman also owns Isle of Books in Bozeman, a used book emporium that houses approximately 50,000 fiction and nonfiction choices.
Given Antonioli’s love for history, it’s not surprising she is investing in Butte.
“Butte is filled with so much history and has such potential,” said Antonioli. “It is ripe for growth.”
What is also growing is the number of customers who walk in the door.
According to Antonioli, the Butte community has been incredibly supportive. She not only credits the “shop local” campaign, but the store’s loyal customers as well.
When all is said and done, what truly motivates Antonioli are her customers, whether they be long-standing or more recent.
“Being able to recommend just the right book is satisfying,” she said. “It makes me happy and proud.”