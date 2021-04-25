Bookstore owner makes plans to head east

Medellee Antonioli has a passion for books, so it’s no coincidence she now owns Books & Books at 206 W. Park St.

“A dream come true” is how she describes the recent acquisition.

The businesswoman is also passionate about Butte.

So much so, she is planning to expand her business and by August, move to 43 E. Broadway St., the one-time home of the Southern Hotel.

This will enable the bookstore owner to triple her inventory, making approximately 100,000 books available to her customers. At the current location, there are about 35,000 books. As an added bonus, the new site will include a coffee/pastry shop and a seating area, too.

Antonioli is definitely not worried about space. There will be plenty of room as the two main areas in the new location are 2,100 square feet each.

Just talking about the upcoming move and expansion gives Antonioli “goosebumps,” which, by the way was also one her treasured series growing up. R.L. Stine started the “Goosebumps” book series nearly 30 years ago.

Antonioli’s devotion to books came at an early age.