When “Copper King” Marcus Daly instructed all his records be burned upon his death, he may not have anticipated that a Helena-based author would work so hard more than a century later to find what he couldn’t burn.

Fourth-generation Montanan Brenda Wahler’s latest book, “Marcus Daly’s Road to Montana,” explores Daly’s “secretive and formative early years,” according to her book’s description.

Wahler isn’t the first to look into and write about Daly’s past, but she managed to compile quite a bit about parts of his life he worked hard to keep hidden. When she set out on her research, she ran into the same problem many before her had when it comes to researching Daly.

“It was a real challenge,” Wahler said of finding new information about Daly’s inner life. She explained that after Daly died in 1900, “a number of accounts, records and boxes went from Butte and Anaconda to Hamilton, and his wife tasked one of the ranch hands with burning everything.”

“Even some of the personal correspondence she kept between them, by the time she died she torched everything,” she said.

Although a lawyer during business hours, Wahler is a lifelong historian and former teacher. She taught history as an adjunct at Helena College. And now, she’s turned that passion into a writing career.

“Other lawyers go home and watch television or go out and play racquet ball or stare at the fire,” Wahler said with a laugh. Doing history research and writing is how Wahler chooses to relax from her day job.

Wahler’s first book, “Montana Horse racing: A History,” is where Daly “stepped from the shadows of the Anaconda Copper Company and demanded I devote nearly two chapters to his horse racing passion,” Wahler writes in her preface.

“I suppose this was no surprise,” she continues. “In life, he played a long game and often struck without warning — it stands to reason he waited 120 years to ambush an unsuspecting author.”

Of course, writing a book on Daly’s lesser-known life was no small task: it took Wahler about three years from start to finish to get the book published.

“It was a very long process,” Wahler said. “Much longer than I thought it was going to be. It was one rabbit hole after another, it was like the more you found out the more you needed to find out more.”

Due to this, Wahler is now planning to write a second book.

Wahler had an advantage over some other historians who have researched and written about Daly in the past: for one thing, her experience as a lawyer gave her the ability to uncover probate records of both Daly and one of his sisters.

“This is where being a lawyer comes in handy,” she said, explaining she was able to get in touch with the clerk of court at both the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse and look through old records.

“You can't burn the courthouse records unless the courthouse had burnt down and it hadn't, so, yay,” Wahler said.

In addition to court records, Wahler said she also relied on local histories people have compiled, the Montana Historical Society and newspapers.com, which had obituaries of one of Daly’s brothers who was a senator, and clippings about a lawsuit involving one of his sisters, who left each of her family members one dollar “because she was mad at them.”

One thing that stood out to Wahler as an example for Daly’s dedication to his privacy is a letter from the Montana Historical Society, written by Daly to American industrialist and banker Samuel Hauser.

Wahler said the letter mainly talked about politics, and at the end, Daly instructed Hauser to burn the letter.

“He wanted to keep things secret,” Wahler said. “That’s just how it was back then. They didn't want anyone to know what they were doing.”

It was lucky for Wahler that Hauser didn’t comply.

She also got a lot of information from the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, and received the Carrie Johnson fellowship from the Friends of the Archives board in 2020, the first year the fellowship was offered.

The fellowship awards $1,000- $3,000 to help people with travel and lodging while they do research, said director of the Archives, Aubrey Jaap.

Jaap said there were three applicants that year, and two of them were granted fellowships. Of Wahler, she said that Archives officials “Really liked her aspect of looking at his involvement with horse racing,” as well as his personal life.

“When we award these fellowships, we really look at what kind of gap are they filling with research that is already available,” Jaap said. To those awarding the fellowships, Wahler’s project filled those gaps, Jaap said.

Wahler not only earned the fellowship and honored the condition that required her to spend at least two weeks in Butte researching, but she took the opportunity to show the Friends of the Archives Board copies of her book drafts and listen to feedback, Jaap said. Wahler also spent much more time in Butte researching than two weeks, Jaap said.

Besides the Archives, Wahler took the opportunity to form relationships with community members and organizations, including the World Museum of Mining, Jaap said.

“She really got involved with different people here to tell the full story,” Jaap said.

Wahler credits the Archives and people like Butte priest Father Patrick Beretta with helping her get first-person accounts about things she didn’t know about before.

“There were so many wonderful people who helped me along the way,” Wahler said.

On March 8, Wahler will have two events at the Butte Archives, a brown bag lunch, lecture and book signing from noon to 1 p.m. and a book release celebration complete with an informal presentation, book signing, snacks and beverages from 5 to 7 p.m.

She will also be doing a lecture series talk and book signing at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton at 10 a.m. and a talk and book signing at the Montana Historical Society Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Lewis and Clark Library. She will be doing other events around the state in May and June as well.

“Marcus Daly’s Road to Montana” will be available statewide, can be preordered on Amazon.com and will be available at the Archives during and after Wahler’s events there. It costs $23.99.