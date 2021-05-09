Bomb threat shuts down banquet in Dillon for trappers association

The Montana Trappers Association said Sunday it will not be intimidated by a bomb threat that prematurely ended the group’s banquet Saturday night in Dillon. The association characterized the act that shut down the banquet as "domestic terrorism."

The phoned threat did not go directly to the Dillon Police Department, but once advised of the call around 8 p.m., officers responded to the banquet and evacuated the hall, said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.

No one was hurt. Hours later, a bomb-sniffing dog found no evidence of explosives.

Guiberson said he could not release details about the call because doing so could compromise the investigation. He said the FBI has offered to help.

The banquet, held at the Frontier Event Center, also included members of Furbearers Unlimited. Both groups support trapping for animals that range from beavers to wolves, a stance that can provoke strong feelings in Montana.

A statement from the officers and board of directors for the Montana Trappers Association said, “We will not be intimidated, shaken or silenced by those who would attempt to do harm or terrorize us because they do not agree with or accept those rights relevant to this organization and we will pursue all legal avenues against those who may choose to inflict harm.”