Bomb threat shuts down banquet in Dillon for trappers association

The Montana Trappers Association said Sunday it will not be intimidated by a bomb threat that prematurely ended the group’s banquet Saturday night in Dillon. The association characterized the act that shut down the banquet as "domestic terrorism."
The phoned threat did not go directly to the Dillon Police Department, but once advised of the call around 8 p.m., officers responded to the banquet and evacuated the hall, said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson.
No one was hurt. Hours later, a bomb-sniffing dog found no evidence of explosives.
Guiberson said he could not release details about the call because doing so could compromise the investigation. He said the FBI has offered to help.
The banquet, held at the Frontier Event Center, also included members of Furbearers Unlimited. Both groups support trapping for animals that range from beavers to wolves, a stance that can provoke strong feelings in Montana.
A statement from the officers and board of directors for the Montana Trappers Association said, “We will not be intimidated, shaken or silenced by those who would attempt to do harm or terrorize us because they do not agree with or accept those rights relevant to this organization and we will pursue all legal avenues against those who may choose to inflict harm.”
Jim Buell, president of the Montana Trappers Association, could not be reached for comment.
Guiberson said choosing to make a bomb threat is an exceedingly poor way to express opposition to trapping.
“It doesn’t help their cause at all,” he said. “What it does is hurt the community.”
He said that if an emergency had occurred Saturday night in Dillon officers from the police department and sheriff’s office and responders from the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department would have been tied to the scene at the Frontier Event Center.
The Montana Trappers Association, a non-profit, suggests that it works to “develop and maintain the public image of trapping as a legitimate, desirable, and compatible enterprise of modern man.”
In turn, Trap Free Montana and others who oppose trapping in Montana contend it is a cruel, anachronistic, indiscriminate and poorly regulated practice that can kill dogs and threatened species and leave animals suffering in traps for days.