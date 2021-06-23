Bomb scare forces evacuation of Town Pump

A man told employees at St. James Healthcare late Tuesday night that there was a bomb near the Town Pump on South Montana Street, forcing police to evacuate the store.

Police found a device that looked like a bomb wired to a bicycle parked near the store at 531 S. Montana St., but a bomb squad called in from Helena determined it wasn’t dangerous and the scene was cleared around 2 a.m.

“The device was clearly made to appear to be an explosive,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

The man who reported the bomb left the hospital before police got there and has not been identified, Lester said.

After the device was located, Butte police contacted Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton for assistance. That county’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called to the scene.

They determined the device was not dangerous and the store was allowed to resume normal operations, Lester said.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Dutton and his EOD unit for their assistance in dealing with this incident in such a professional manner,” Lester said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.

