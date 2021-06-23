 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bomb scare forces evacuation of Town Pump
0 comments
top story

Bomb scare forces evacuation of Town Pump

{{featured_button_text}}
Town Pump 531 S. Montana St.

A Helena bomb squad was called in late Tuesday night to determine if a device wired to a bicycle parked out in front of the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., was a bomb. The squad determined it was not.

 Tracy Thornton

A man told employees at St. James Healthcare late Tuesday night that there was a bomb near the Town Pump on South Montana Street, forcing police to evacuate the store.

Police found a device that looked like a bomb wired to a bicycle parked near the store at 531 S. Montana St., but a bomb squad called in from Helena determined it wasn’t dangerous and the scene was cleared around 2 a.m.

“The device was clearly made to appear to be an explosive,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man who reported the bomb left the hospital before police got there and has not been identified, Lester said.

After the device was located, Butte police contacted Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton for assistance. That county’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit was called to the scene.

They determined the device was not dangerous and the store was allowed to resume normal operations, Lester said.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Dutton and his EOD unit for their assistance in dealing with this incident in such a professional manner,” Lester said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with details is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian strongman sets world record moving Ferris wheel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News