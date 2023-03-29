DILLON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees came upon a body just south of the Salmon Fly Campground while floating the Big Hole River near Melrose Tuesday morning.

Beaverhead County law enforcement, along with FWP wardens, retrieved the body believed to be that of Michael Fontz, 37, of Dillon who was reported missing Dec. 12.

The Dillon Tribune reported Wednesday the body was found in 10 feet of water as FWP employees went through their routine fish shock-and-count procedures.

"He was wearing a helmet, a full wetsuit and flippers. He was going up the river and got sucked under the ice," Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt told the Tribune Wednesday. It appeared he was "river boarding," a river sport.

"We never thought he went that far," Wendt added, noting the body was found in an area that had not been searched. "Farther up the river it's really shallow."

Fontz was last seen Dec. 9, and his vehicle was found Dec. 14 at the Maiden Rock Campground just north of Melrose.

According to a news release at the time of his disappearance, Beaverhead Search and Rescue was activated, along with the Ruby Valley Search and Rescue’s swift water rescue team and ground searchers from the 15-90 Search and Rescue in Butte. Following colder temperatures and dangerous ice conditions, the search was suspended. However, officials periodically flew drones over the area.

According to the Tribune, Wendt and Dillon Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez notified family members and took the body to the Missoula crime lab for final verification, though Wendt said he was "99.9% positive who he is and the cause of his death."