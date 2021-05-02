Bob Lazzari knows parks, but his true forte is people

There were eight kids to raise — five boys and three girls — and Bob was right in the middle. Four siblings were older, three were younger, and they grew up together in a house on West Granite Street. You learned to get along.

His folks are gone now, but it's clear his father passed down part of his personality to Bob.

"Gil had a knack for making friends easily and then keeping those friends forever," reads a line in his obituary in October 2010. "He loved people, and they loved him back."

Lazzari graduated from Butte High School in 1978 and after three years of college and some time bartending at the Black Angus, he opened up a little bar in 1985 he called “Laz’t Call” on Harrison Avenue next to the "5 Mile'' bar.

The small building once belonged to the grandparents and parents of Lazzari’s wife, Marsha, and for years was the “156 Bar,” because it was located at 156 Cherry St. near Columbia Gardens. The bar closed the same night the Gardens did in 1972 and was later moved Harrison Avenue.

Lazzari loved his bar, mostly because of the patrons, so he ran it for 20 years before someone offered him a great price for the place and the land.