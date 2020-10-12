Board says man deserves pardon for role in 2008 Butte shooting

Campbell was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide and sentenced to 30 years. He was paroled in 2018 but was arrested on drug charges in Butte in 2019 and is serving five years at the Montana State Prison for that.

Taylor told the parole board he was on a dark path and he and Campbell had taken drugs and drank alcohol the night of the crime. But he said he decided to change his life shortly after the crime and contribute to society.

He has earned two college degrees and sent Ross $5,000, he said, but medical providers won’t hire him for work in echocardiography because of his criminal record. The field involves taking and reading ultrasounds of the heart.

Ross told the Standard in August that he accepted the $5,000 but was against a pardon, saying Taylor and his friend should have to serve their full sentences.

But in its recommendation, the board said it contacted Ross through a phone call and written notification regarding any opposition to the pardon request and got no response.

The board noted that Taylor had a room full of supporters during the Aug. 27 hearing and in phone calls or letters, his backers included a previous treatment facilitator, previous employers, supervisors, family and friends.