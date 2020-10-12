Board says man deserves pardon for role in 2008 Butte shooting

The Montana Board of Pardons and Parole is recommending that Gov. Steve Bullock grant a pardon to a man involved in a drive-by shooting in Butte in 2008, saying the move is justified and would allow him to pursue a medical career.
Bullock will now make the final decision on a pardon for 33-year-old Robert Anthony Taylor, who says he’s turned his life around since the crime and earned two college degrees but can’t land work in echocardiography because of his criminal record.
He made his case in writing and in an Aug. 27 hearing before three members of the parole board, and now all three support a pardon. It would relieve all legal consequences of Taylor’s conviction for attempted deliberate homicide by accountability.
“Based on previous rejections for schools and housing due to his criminal conviction, with added documentation of having a job offer that was rescinded due to this conviction, it does appear that his request for a pardon is justified,” the recommendation says.
“The work he seeks to pursue would not only benefit the community in serving people, but his ability to persevere through the challenges indicates he is committed to this field and will be successful in his career.”
The recommendation was signed by board members Kristina Lucero, Brad Newman and Annette Carter and has been sent to Bullock. Newman was a longtime prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County who later served two terms as a District Court judge in Butte.
Bullock periodically examines clemency requests but has yet to review this one, Marissa Perry, his communications director, said Monday. She has previously noted that the board rarely recommends pardons and Bullock denies the vast majority of clemency requests.
Executive clemency can take two forms in Montana — a commutation to a lesser sentence or a pardon, which relieves all legal consequences of a prior conviction. Among other things, a pardoned person no longer has to admit felony convictions on job applications.
Taylor was driving an SUV on Walnut Street in Butte on July 5, 2008 when a friend in the passenger’s seat shot Phillip Ross. Taylor was 21 at the time and Ross, who survived three gunshot wounds, was 55.
Support Local Journalism
Investigators believed the passenger, Woody Joe Campbell, was trying to harm his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and spotted his car outside the house.
Campbell shot the truck several times, Taylor rammed it with his SUV and when Ross stepped outside, he was shot three times. He was an innocent bystander who didn’t know Taylor or Campbell and after three days in the hospital was released.
Taylor was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 14 suspended. He served less than three years in custody and was discharged from further probation and supervision in 2018.
Campbell was convicted of attempted deliberate homicide and sentenced to 30 years. He was paroled in 2018 but was arrested on drug charges in Butte in 2019 and is serving five years at the Montana State Prison for that.
Taylor told the parole board he was on a dark path and he and Campbell had taken drugs and drank alcohol the night of the crime. But he said he decided to change his life shortly after the crime and contribute to society.
He has earned two college degrees and sent Ross $5,000, he said, but medical providers won’t hire him for work in echocardiography because of his criminal record. The field involves taking and reading ultrasounds of the heart.
Ross told the Standard in August that he accepted the $5,000 but was against a pardon, saying Taylor and his friend should have to serve their full sentences.
But in its recommendation, the board said it contacted Ross through a phone call and written notification regarding any opposition to the pardon request and got no response.
The board noted that Taylor had a room full of supporters during the Aug. 27 hearing and in phone calls or letters, his backers included a previous treatment facilitator, previous employers, supervisors, family and friends.
The board said Butte attorney Brad Belke, Taylor’s lawyer, summed up the request well by saying that a pardon in Taylor’s case would show how the criminal justice system can work through rehabilitation.
“Based on the application, Mr. Taylor’s statement, accomplishments, accountability and overall rehabilitation, this Board does recommend the Governor grant this request for a pardon,” the recommendation says.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.