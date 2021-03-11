Board of Health addresses St. Patrick's Day COVID risks for Butte

Board members were optimistic metrics would stay on track, especially considering the county stands out in Montana for its speedy vaccination rate. At Wednesday’s meeting, Tina Randall, community health division manager for the health department, reported there were only four new cases in the county Tuesday.

“The national experts are cautioning about a third surge. We do not know for sure the efficacy of our vaccines beyond 90 days. We'll know more as we go. There is talk nationally from our national public health experts that a third booster might be in our future, we don't know yet. And then the variants, particularly the UK variant has been detected in Gallatin County. And so those are the cautions that keep us hopping. And so continued prudence is what we're asking for as we move to the process of lightening our local restrictions,” Sullivan said.