Board of Health addresses St. Patrick's Day COVID risks for Butte

St. Patrick’s Day was the topic at the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning.
John Rolich, the environmental health division manager for the B-SB Health Department, said various bars in Butte have been packed for three weeks despite the 50% capacity rule established by the board on Dec. 22. Few other businesses have been caught breaking the rules, he said.
“The majority of it is the bars that are having trouble being in compliance,” Rolich said.
That track record leaves those charged with enforcing COVID restrictions concerned about Butte’s famous St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The parade isn’t taking place this year. Instead, Matt Boyle, director of the Butte America Foundation, came up with a standing parade, where homes and businesses will decorate their facades, keeping with the spirit while reducing crowd density.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan is in full support of the plan, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be a wild celebration.
“We do anticipate crowds of people coming to Butte,” Sullivan said.
Steps have been taken to keep the community safe.
Health department officials met with local law enforcement, and Sullivan said the police planned to start moving people out of the bars at 12:15 a.m. on the evening of the holiday, and also be on patrol for masks.
Rolich said one of Butte’s unique policies — the open container law — will be used for the greater good on St. Patrick’s as well.
The health department’s COVID educators will talk to all of the bars in advance, encourage establishments to regulate flow at the door, and “encourage people just to go in, get a drink and congregate outside,” Rolich said, “because we see from the science that outdoors the spread of the virus is reduced pretty drastically compared to indoor confined areas.”
Rolich is hopeful the arrangement gives the bars an incentive as it will allow more people to order drinks.
“Your sales probably will go up a little bit too,” he said.
Restrictions
St. Patrick’s Day may also affect the timing for lightening business restrictions.
The board’s emergency rule on Dec. 22 limited business capacity to 50%, gatherings without health department approval to 25, and changed the closing time of bars and gyms to 10 p.m.
The closing time has since been moved to 12:30 a.m.
The rule states that if certain metrics are met for two consecutive weeks, those restrictions would be reduced, and rescinded if met for three weeks straight.
A testing positivity rate of 10%, and 25 cases per 100,000 population were the marks to beat. The county has achieved under a 10% positivity rate for over seven weeks now, and on March 3 dropped below 25 cases per 100,000 population for the first time since September, Sullivan reported at the meeting. The testing positivity rate was 5.7% as of Monday, Sullivan said.
Though it seems likely the county will hit the required 14-day streak of metrics just before St. Patrick’s Day, the board agreed it would be safer to drop the regulations at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 19, which would still allow bars to take advantage that weekend.
A huge spike in cases occurred after Halloween, and a small spike after the Super Bowl. Sullivan said the health department was also concerned a last-second change in policy would be hard to adapt to, both for businesses and enforcement personnel, over St. Patrick’s.
Therefore, the board informally agreed that if business restrictions are lightened in a couple weeks, it should occur after St. Patrick’s.
Restrictions will only be lightened if the metrics stay below the required level. Board members said that if things go the other way and the county observes more than 37.5 cases per 100,000 population for a week, the closure time will change back to 10 p.m. and any other emergency rule restrictions that are lightened will be reversed.
Board members were optimistic metrics would stay on track, especially considering the county stands out in Montana for its speedy vaccination rate. At Wednesday’s meeting, Tina Randall, community health division manager for the health department, reported there were only four new cases in the county Tuesday.
Sullivan said there are some developments to be wary of, however.
“The national experts are cautioning about a third surge. We do not know for sure the efficacy of our vaccines beyond 90 days. We'll know more as we go. There is talk nationally from our national public health experts that a third booster might be in our future, we don't know yet. And then the variants, particularly the UK variant has been detected in Gallatin County. And so those are the cautions that keep us hopping. And so continued prudence is what we're asking for as we move to the process of lightening our local restrictions,” Sullivan said.
Gallatin County is poised to lighten restrictions and Lewis and Clark and Missoula counties have already bumped the closing time to 2 a.m., Sullivan said.
Vaccinations
The Unified Health Command, the local healthcare leadership managing the pandemic, this week received 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and administered 1,172 doses at Wednesday’s first shot clinic at the Butte Civic Center for those aged 60 and up and aged 16-59 with severe underlying health conditions. It was the first clinic of Phase 1B+.
That means 52% of the county’s eligible population has received at least one shot, Sullivan said.
Next week’s first shot clinic is expected to administer 800 vaccines.
Rolich estimated the next second shot vaccination clinic on March 23 will administer 2,200 vaccinations.
The UHC has also received 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson single shot vaccine, which is being administered to the homebound and immobile population, including physically and intellectually disabled individuals.
Those doses are also being used to vaccinate individuals without permanent housing during a clinic Thursday at the Butte Rescue Mission, run by the Southwest Montana Community Health Center in coordination with Butte- Silver Bow, Action Inc., and other groups working with vulnerable populations.
President Joe Biden last week prioritized vaccination of the education community with a federal pharmacy program.
As a result, several of the pharmacies in Butte-Silver Bow, including Safeway, Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS will provide vaccines to teachers and those employed in childcare. Safeway is already underway, and Walmart’s receiving 1,500 vaccine doses to be made available on March 19, Sullivan said.
Sullivan hadn’t heard when the other pharmacies will begin administering vaccines to teachers.
The North American Indian Alliance in Butte also has 100 doses of Moderna available for local educators regardless of ethnic background.
All in all, things are happening fast in the vaccine world.
“After a year of a lot of downers, this has been an upper. This has been the best part of our year. We're very gratified,” Sullivan told the board.