Bluegrass ensemble Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to release new album

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, a nationally touring act based out of Bozeman, will release a new album "Through The Smoke" on July 30. The band is also set to play the main stage at Under The Big Sky, Red Ants Pants, and the Bob Marshall Music Festival.

The five-member bluegrass ensemble with soaring harmonies and rapid-fire picking, bring modern authenticity to a revered genre.

With "Through the Smoke,'' the band crafted an opus that straddles tradition and innovation as it conveys heartbreak and fortitude, according to a press release. The Americana influenced bluegrass quintet, which consists of Lena (Laney) Schiffer on guitar and vocals; Josh Moore on guitar and vocals; Brian Kassay on fiddle, harmonica, mandolin and vocals; Matt Demarais on banjo and vocals; and Ethan Demarais on bass.

Among the gems on "Through the Smoke'' are the melodically melancholy “Hi-Line” and the beautifully chilling “Alive” – an auspicious pair of tunes that bookend the 11-song opus – as well as the rollicking nugget “Paradise,” the modern-day hoedown “Burn It Down,” and the emotional anthem “Reeling.” The new album harnesses Montana’s big sky for creative, recording studio energy.