Bluegrass ensemble Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to release new album

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, a nationally touring act based out of Bozeman, will release a new album "Through The Smoke" on July 30. The band is also set to play the main stage at Under The Big Sky, Red Ants Pants, and the Bob Marshall Music Festival.
The five-member bluegrass ensemble with soaring harmonies and rapid-fire picking, bring modern authenticity to a revered genre.
With "Through the Smoke,'' the band crafted an opus that straddles tradition and innovation as it conveys heartbreak and fortitude, according to a press release. The Americana influenced bluegrass quintet, which consists of Lena (Laney) Schiffer on guitar and vocals; Josh Moore on guitar and vocals; Brian Kassay on fiddle, harmonica, mandolin and vocals; Matt Demarais on banjo and vocals; and Ethan Demarais on bass.
Among the gems on "Through the Smoke'' are the melodically melancholy “Hi-Line” and the beautifully chilling “Alive” – an auspicious pair of tunes that bookend the 11-song opus – as well as the rollicking nugget “Paradise,” the modern-day hoedown “Burn It Down,” and the emotional anthem “Reeling.” The new album harnesses Montana’s big sky for creative, recording studio energy.
“Our band entered the recording process of this album with a collective goal to push the boundaries of what we’ve written and sounded like before,” says Schiffer. “We expanded on what the bluegrass genre typically sounds like by taking creative liberties with each song, adding pop and rock influences throughout the album. We all went through creative and personal transformations in the past year, and it shows in our songwriting. The title, "Through the Smoke,'' fits perfectly with the theme of change, rebirth, and resilience found in these songs — this album represents us in our most honest form.”
The band was featured on the Emmy Award-inning 11th and Grant with Eric Funk and one of their songs was highlighted in the soundtrack of the 2019 “My Country No More” episode of PBS’ Independent Lens.
“Montanans are a family, and we have been a part of it for eight years now,” says Moore. “We have continued to evolve in a way that brings more people to the party every year. The Northwest, Rocky Mountain region, and the West Coast are on board, and we feel more ready than ever to meet our friends across the nation, expanding our family one city at a time."