Blue Collar Corridor Society sets inaugural rally event

The Blue Collar Corridor Society co-founded by Butte Democrats Jon Sesso, Evan Barrett and the late Art Noonan will hold its inaugural event, an “Olde Fashion Rally,’’ at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Copper Bowl at the Finlen Hotel.

The rally “has been expanded so that it can also be an opportunity for Butte folks to meet Art Noonan’s family and recognize Art Noonan for his leadership over 40+years,” Barrett said in a press release. Noonan was a former legislator, community leader and legislative candidate who died unexpectedly in September. Noonan’s nephew, Pat Noonan, has joined in the planning effort.

Visitation with the Noonan family begins at 4 p.m. Pat Noonan noted that “the evening’s events would evolve into a memorial service for my uncle Art and eventually there will be an open mic session so folks can talk about the Art Noonan they knew and loved.”

Sesso noted that the Blue Collar Corridor Society “was the brainchild of Art Noonan” and is open to anyone who now or earlier lived in the Blue Collar Corridor — identified by the group as encompassing the mining areas of Granite County, including Philipsburg; all of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and all of the unionized employment areas of the Deer Lodge Valley in Powell County to Anaconda; and the entirety of Butte-Silver Bow County. Anyone attending the Butte rally will be enrolled as a charter member of the society.

Former Nine-term Western District Congressman Pat Williams will speak about the blue collar ethic of the area and why blue collar values are particularly pertinent at this time.

The society will award Williams the “Noonan Wrench,” a two-foot long industrial wrench emblazoned with the society’s logo, Art Noonan’s name and Williams’ name. The award will be retained to be inscribed with additional names in the future.

Also joining Williams in making remarks will be Monica Tranel, current candidate for the Western District seat, and two additional special guest speakers.

The rally is free and open to the public. Free beer and Butte pasties will be available. Music will be provided by the Platinum Street Quintet. Though there is no charge, people are asked to RSVP to https://bit.ly/noonanrally so the group can get a good head count for the pasties and beer.