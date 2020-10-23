BLM seeks nominations for western Montana advisory council

“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said Katie Stevens, BLM western Montana district manager. “Our goal is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees for the Western Montana BLM RAC, who must be Montana residents, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Nov. 13, 2020. For more information, contact David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov or (406) 533-7617.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0