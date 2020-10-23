BLM seeks nominations for western Montana advisory council

The Bureau of Land Management’s Western Montana District is seeking public nominations for positions on its Resource Advisory Council. RACs are citizen-based councils that assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from interests in local communities.
The Western Montana BLM RAC currently has 12 vacancies across all three of its categories:
Support Local Journalism
- Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
- Category Two – Representatives of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
- Category Three – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said Katie Stevens, BLM western Montana district manager. “Our goal is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible.”
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. Nominees for the Western Montana BLM RAC, who must be Montana residents, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Nov. 13, 2020. For more information, contact David Abrams at dabrams@blm.gov or (406) 533-7617.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.