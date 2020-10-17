BLM revises Bear Creek Fire closure order

DILLON — The Bureau of Land Management’s Dillon Field Office has revised its earlier temporary closure order for the Bear Creek Fire to provide additional access for hunters in the coming winter months.

The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, and will reopen T10S, R15W, Section 35, to the public, reducing the closure by 640 acres. At the same time, the field office will keep the rest of the burned area closed to the public until spring to protect land damaged in the fire as rehabilitation efforts proceed.

The Dillon Field Office is scheduled to begin emergency stabilization treatments next week.

The Bear Creek Fire was first reported Aug. 11 and went on to torch nearly 12,000 acres in southwest Montana. The new BLM order complements the ongoing closure on public land administered by the U.S. Forest Service in the area.

A copy of the closure order and a map of the impacted area are available at the Dillon Field Office, 1005 Selway Drive, Dillon, MT 59725. For more details, call 406-683-8050.

