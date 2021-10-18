BLM rescinds closure order for Alder Creek Fire

The Bureau of Land Management’s Butte Field Office has lifted its Alder Creek Fire closures in the Big Hole River area due to changing weather conditions and lack of fire activity in the area.

The order signed by Butte BLM Field Manager Lindsey Babcock rescinds the previous small-scale closure for BLM-administered lands south of Highway 43 and south of the Big Hole River, to include Tie Creek Road.

Because work crews were unable to complete some fire line repair work in the Alder Creek Fire area due to recent snowfall, some routes may appear to be open to motorized travel when they’re not.

The public is reminded that BLM Route #189002b in Tie Creek is a motorized route which is closed from Dec. 2 to May 15, and Route #1890002c east of Teddy Creek is open to “snowmobile only,” according to the field office’s Upper Big Hole Travel Management Plan decision.

They will complete necessary repairs along the route as soon as they are able. Until then, they ask the public to adhere to the current travel management plan decision which limits travel on the Tie Creek Road and only allows snowmobiles east of Teddy Creek.

For more details, call the Butte Field Office at 406-533-7600.

