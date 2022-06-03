BLDC executive director Joe Willauer steps down

Joe Willauer, executive director of both the Butte Local Development Corp. and Headwaters Area RC&D, submitted his resignation late Thursday afternoon to the BLDC board.

The BLDC is an economic development organization, while Headwaters, a non-profit, focuses on boosting economic production in southwest Montana.

His last day as director will be June 17.

Willauer, who has been at the helm since September 2017, said it was time to do something different and that an opportunity arose he couldn’t pass up. He did not elaborate any further.

Rick Edwards, who serves on the BDLC executive committee and is board chair for Headwaters Area RC&D, said he will be meeting with the executive committees of both entities early next week.

“For now, someone within the organization will have to step in as interim director,” said Edwards. “A job search will occur thereafter.”

Willauer also resigned his board position on the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce.

According to Edwards, the BLDC board will be working with the chamber to fill that position as well.

Willauer said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time and will miss being part of the BLDC/Headwaters organizations. He is thankful for the help he received from Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Karen Byrnes, community development director with B-SB, and the communities throughout the region.

During his nearly five years, the outgoing director is proud of what he and the BLDC team have accomplished despite the pandemic, including the growth at the Montana Connections Business Development Park, the development of the Uptown Master Plan, and the growth of small businesses in Butte and southwest Montana.

Willauer said he leaves his position knowing that the BLDC and Headwaters will continue to do great work.

“The economy in southwest Montana is in good hands with the team already in place,” he said.

