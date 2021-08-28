Blackjack Silver continues outreach in Butte as end of comment period nears

Blackjack Silver Corp., the company looking to pursue exploratory drilling for silver, zinc and other minerals near Walkerville, continued outreach with a presentation to the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting.
Several of the commissioners had joined one of Blackjack’s site tours and spoke out in favor of the project, which is only for exploration, not a producing mine.
“I look forward to underground mining returning to Butte,” Commissioner Jim Fisher announced after the presentation.
The first phase of the project will drill cores from sites at the Badger State Mine and the Missoula Mine site, which is close to residences in McGlone Heights, Centerville and Walkerville.
Mark Hartmann, chief of operations for Blackjack Silver, said he’s aware the Butte community has reason to be cautious after the damage done by past mining.
“We’re trying to reduce the surprises — the misinformation, innuendos, what I call ‘bar talk.’ We want to make sure we get information out to the public so that they’re informed,” he said.
He revealed a few financial details at the meeting as well.
He said he’s already awarded a Butte company the $2 million drilling job, and another Butte company will be awarded $2 million to do the surface work.
Overall, the company plans to spend $5 million over the first 16 months of the project, and at least $5.8 million more in the following 18 months if core results warrant the second phase.
The second phase, still exploration, would entail repairing the Chief Joseph tunnel near the Badger and extending the decline to evaluate the ore underneath.
The company has to spend those amounts at minimum to maintain its lease, Hartmann said.
Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson asked Hartmann what an actual underground mine would look like. Many in the community have said the reclamation and disturbance stakes would be raised in the event the project progresses to that point. Another permitting process would be required as well.
“A lot of people in my family are miners but underground mining went away before I was born,” Fredrickson said with a laugh.
Hartmann said that would depend above all on the quality and quantity of the resource, which the company is trying to establish with exploration.
“We would really be getting ahead of ourselves if we talked about what the future looks like. I’d like to be able to tell you we’re going to have 300 jobs, and high paying. I’d like to think that’s going to happen, but I really don’t want to stand here and tell you that,” Hartmann said.
Commission Chairwoman Cindi Shaw called on Eric Hassler, director of the county’s Reclamation and Environmental Services department, to hear his take.
Hassler said some of the exploration holes proposed in the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Assessment were pretty close to reclaimed lands and that some of the maps on the EA had errors.
Butte-Silver Bow submitted comments on those matters and the DEQ Thursday issued revisions to the document. The DEQ updated the map and reduced the number of drill pads from 12 to 10 and exploration holes from 37 to 35.
The DEQ, in response to early feedback, also extended the comment period on the project to end on Sept. 1. Community members also called for a presentation from the DEQ on the project, and the DEQ will be presenting at the Environmental Protection Agency’s monthly community Superfund meeting for Butte on Monday at 6 p.m.
Hassler said he was confident in the various institutional controls in place to protect Superfund remedy in the surrounding area, and the limited scope of exploration didn’t raise major concerns.
“The key at this point is to remember this is just the exploration phase, so the impacts should be pretty minimal until they have determined whether this is a viable operation to proceed with,” Hassler said.
Corby Anderson, a metallurgy professor at Colorado School of Mines, is from Butte and is familiar with area mineral resources.
He worked with Hartmann at the Sunshine Mine in Idaho and took a tour of the Butte site with Blackjack last week.
Where to process the minerals if it goes to production is the biggest question should the mine go into production, he said.
But he doesn’t have environmental concerns related to exploration. As for the resource?
“I don't think it's going to be a miracle that they drill some holes and they find some silver,” he said.
He was pleased to hear the company was hiring Montana Tech students and using Butte companies and said he didn’t see much of a down side.
“They may confirm a resource that has some value one way or the other, and they'll throw some money around and hire some people. And so be it," he said.
The Montana Standard reported on additional project details in articles on July 21 and Aug. 12.
To view the Environmental Assessment and comment until Sep. 1, please visit: https://deq.mt.gov/public/publiccomment