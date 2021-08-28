Blackjack Silver continues outreach in Butte as end of comment period nears

Overall, the company plans to spend $5 million over the first 16 months of the project, and at least $5.8 million more in the following 18 months if core results warrant the second phase.

The second phase, still exploration, would entail repairing the Chief Joseph tunnel near the Badger and extending the decline to evaluate the ore underneath.

The company has to spend those amounts at minimum to maintain its lease, Hartmann said.

Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson asked Hartmann what an actual underground mine would look like. Many in the community have said the reclamation and disturbance stakes would be raised in the event the project progresses to that point. Another permitting process would be required as well.

“A lot of people in my family are miners but underground mining went away before I was born,” Fredrickson said with a laugh.

Hartmann said that would depend above all on the quality and quantity of the resource, which the company is trying to establish with exploration.

