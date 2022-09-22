Black slag near Anaconda going to seed

ANACONDA — The mound of black slag harkens back to an era when Anaconda bustled, when the Anaconda Company operated beneath a benign and paternalistic veneer, when the bloom of nostalgia took root.

Today, to many eyes, the slag exerts a drag on the sort of aesthetic impression Anaconda envisions as key to its economic vitality, including an embrace of outdoors-related businesses.

In short, for many, the slag is ugly, an arsenic-bearing blight. It’s dusty and it’s too darned close to a newly thriving part of town. For others, it’s a tangible remnant of Anaconda’s industrial history.

Bill Everett, chief executive officer of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, acknowledged that the slag has sentimental value for some. But he said the granular eyesore at the city’s eastern gateway grated on city-county officials.

They worked with the Atlantic-Richfield Co. to advance the timeframe for covering the slag with soil and adding seed.

“Let’s get this done before we bring in these new businesses,” Everett said.

The nearby Forge Hotel has been open for more than a year. A Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply store is on the rise. Everett said several other businesses plan to open their doors in the vicinity in the not too distant future.

Dozers, excavators and haul trucks worked this summer to regrade the massive pile of black slag near Anaconda. That work, which continues, has focused on reducing the slope of the heap so that it might more readily support cover soil and seed.

The addition of soil began Sept. 7, with the cover soil being excavated from beneath contaminated surface layers on Smelter Hill.

“The cover soil is being obtained from an EPA-approved source on Smelter Hill that has been successfully utilized in the reclamation of other areas within the site,” said Jamie O’Keefe, a spokesperson for Atlantic Richfield.

“The upper soil surface of the borrow area has been stripped off and the soils are obtained from deeper depths within the borrow where the soil has been sampled to ensure it meets EPA’s criteria for cover soil use,” O’Keefe said.

Atlantic Richfield said it expects the regrading and soil cover placement will likely continue into 2023.

Seeding will occur “during the first appropriate window following placement of the soil,” O’Keefe said. Some seeding will likely occur this fall, with the remainder in 2023.

The seed mix will feature species that have worked well in other remediated areas across the site, Atlantic Richfield said.

The emphasis this season has been on the slag facing Montana Highway 1.

That work began three years earlier than planned after the Atlantic Richfield Co. and the EPA agreed to accelerate the process after fielding concerns from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

The Anaconda Co. Smelter has been a sprawling, 300-square-mile federal Superfund site since September 1983.

Dust from the arsenic bearing slag, a byproduct of historic copper smelting by the Anaconda Company, often travels in the persistent winds blowing from the west. Carl Hamming, planning director for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, has said Atlantic Richfield and the EPA “agreed that covering up at least a portion of the slag pile sooner than 2025 was a benefit to all.”

Charlie Coleman, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Co. Smelter Site, said the current work will be considered a partial cover because there is the potential for the site to be re-contaminated by dust from as yet uncovered slag. The final soil and seed cover won’t happen until all the slag in that vicinity is addressed, he said.

Copper King Marcus Daly founded Anaconda as a company town. Ore processing and smelting operations began around 1884 on the north side of Warm Springs Creek before the work moved to Smelter Hill. The Washoe Smelter ceased operations in 1980.

The smelting process left behind slag covering roughly 195 acres, about the size of 147 football fields.

EPA said the material would fill more than 160,000 52-foot-long coal cars if the slag was shipped off site.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. acquired the Anaconda Co. in 1977. Under federal Superfund law, it became responsible for the cleanup of regional mining and smelting pollution.

A few commercial operations have harvested the slag for industrial uses or building materials. No outfit has made a real dent in the quantity of slag on site.

U.S. Minerals bailed from processing the slag and admitted in August 2021 that it had run afoul of laws protecting worker safety. Federal agencies reported that the company had negligently exposed employees to inorganic arsenic, a hazardous air pollutant.