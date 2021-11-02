Black ice on I-90 and I-15 creating hazardous conditions

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting black ice this morning on Interstate 15 and Interstate 90 in the vicinity of Butte and Boulder. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Emergency responders were working at least three separate crashes around 7:15 a.m. on I-90 eastbound between the I-15 south exit and the Montana Street exit. One was a tractor trailer on its side and one crash involved what appeared to be an SUV that was seriously damaged. No reports yet on injuries.