Black History Month: Lee Driver left his mark in this world

By the early 1900s, it was estimated that Anaconda’s diverse population was closing in on 10,000 and included at least 100 to 125 African-American men, women and children.

Lee Pleasant Driver was among that small but significant group and like so many Anacondans, he contributed to the town’s early growth. But before getting to that particular era, his life before moving to the Smelter City was one for the history books as well.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Driver was born before the Civil War ended. One of nine children born to Samuel and Mary Driver, he and his family were living on a farm in Tennessee by 1880.

Small in stature he may have been — Driver was just 5-feet, 5-inches tall — but the young man had big ambitions.

An avid student, the young Driver was already a school teacher when he decided to further his education and register at Fisk University in Nashville. The African-American university was established less than a year after the Confederacy crumbled.

Among his university peers were Margaret Murray, who would later marry well-known African-American educator Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute. Murray was a force all on her own — not only contributing to the expansion of Tuskegee, but she worked tirelessly on social reform.

Driver also attended Fisk with W.E.B. Du Bois, who would become a renowned sociologist, writer and civil rights pioneer. Du Bois would earn his doctorate degree from Harvard University and would later help to create the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Attending the university until 1888, the adventurous Driver must have taken the famous slogan, “Go West, young man!” to heart as he then joined the Army Dec. 7, 1888. At the age of 25, it seemed appropriate he would be assigned to the 25th U.S. Infantry.

According to the National Archives, approximately 186,000 African-American men served in the Union Army during the Civil War. Because of their exemplary service, by 1866, Congress had authorized six black regiments, with four serving on the western frontier. One of their main objectives was to help tame the West. Along the way, the nickname “Buffalo Soldiers” was bestowed on the black regiments and it stuck.

Little did Driver know that he and his fellow African-American infantrymen were making history as they headed west. The men became part of this “band of brothers” that received 18 Congressional Medals of Honor.

Driver and his particular “brothers” fought during the tail end of the American-Indian wars, helped to expand the west, rounded up cattle and horse rustlers, protected settlers, watched over wagon trains and stagecoaches and built roads.

Collectively, the contributions made by the Buffalo Soldiers were vast. So much so that the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum opened its doors Jan. 5, 2001, in Houston, Texas. At Leavenworth, Kansas, a monument to their courage stands. Lastly, numerous books have been written about their military prowess, including “The Forgotten Heroes” by Clinton Cox and “Fighting for Uncle Sam: Buffalo Soldiers in the Frontier Army” by John P. Langellier.

Driver was among those “fighting for Uncle Sam” and while in the Army, he served at two Montana forts — Fort Missoula and Fort Keogh and was eventually promoted to corporal.

Montana must have held some allure for the young man, because after his discharge he stuck around and by 1895, was making Anaconda his home.

A few years later, he would also become his own boss, selling liquor and cigars at his own club room on Main Street. By 1907 and in his early 40s, he met and married Pearl Payne and the couple would soon settle down at the family home, 114 E. Commercial Ave. Sometime around 1909, he moved to Main and Commercial to open Driver’s Saloon and Club Room and a year later expanded. His business would become a meeting place for social clubs, including a Republican organization, of which he was president.

Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, it is now home to The Harp Pub & Celtic House Inn.

Driver may have sensed that times were changing and closed up shop before Prohibition became a reality. He didn’t go far though. He, his wife and their eight children lived on their 274-acre homestead outside of Anaconda where he became a full-time rancher. Later, he would work maintenance at Anaconda Reduction Works.

He died Jan. 10, 1935, at the Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital and was buried with military honors at Anaconda’s Mount Carmel Cemetery. He was laid to rest next to his infant son and namesake, L.P. Driver Jr., who died in 1912 at the age of 5 weeks. His widow, Pearl, died in Butte in 1963. She, too, was buried in the family plot.

