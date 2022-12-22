Bitter cold and icy roads create hazards and hardships

The frigid air wrung protests from lungs. Vehicle engines, like teens tardy for school, reluctantly turned over. Or didn’t.

Clutch pedals stiffened overnight like an old man’s knees.

Knuckles turned white driving through white-outs.

The Winter Solstice and arctic air brought bitterly cold temperatures to Butte on Wednesday night and residents woke Thursday morning to a temperature of -40, the official low at the Bert Mooney Airport. Anaconda didn’t fare much better with a -33 official reading.

Elk Park was even colder, with an official low of -50. That’s not factoring in the wind chill, which was -74 below at 3:22 a.m. Friday.

“That one definitely stands out,” said Travis Booth, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

What also stands out is that at one point overnight Thursday, Butte’s airport reached -62 with the wind chill factored in.

The National Weather Service office in Missoula warned earlier this week that brutal cold and snow were bearing down on southwest Montana.

They were right.

Dave Noble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Sunday that there could be localized blizzard conditions around mid-week. He specifically mentioned Powell County as a potential recipient. He was right.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles posted a notice at 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 21 that advised people to stay home.

Roselles said Thursday that the Sheriff’s Office began receiving reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday of vehicle slide-offs and said those calls continued until about 1 p.m.

“It was hard to keep up with all the calls,” he said. “Best I can figure is that we had approximately 12 reported passenger vehicles in the ditch, along with at least six semis that needed recovery.”

No injuries were reported.

One disabled semi was near the top of MacDonald Pass on Highway 12 and blocking the road, Roselles said.

“Driving conditions were reported to be ‘zero visibility,’ ‘white-out,’ and ‘ground blizzard,’” he said. “The largest concentration of incidents was in the Garrison area on Interstate 90 from mile marker 184 to mile marker 176.”

Roselles said it is important for drivers to follow the maxim “prepare your vehicle and yourself.”

He added, “With as many incidents as we have had, resources to respond are limited and it may be a while before we get to you.”

Jay Nelson, a spokesman for the Montana Highway Patrol, shared similar observations.

“The Montana Highway Patrol has been out on the roadways of Montana 24/7 since the onset of our sub-zero temperatures,” Nelson said. “MHP has been inundated with slide-offs and crashes.”

He said the storm has affected the agency in numerous ways.

First is just the sheer number of calls, Nelson said.

“The Montana Highway Patrol is in need of additional troopers to handle the increase in population as well as people that travel to or through our great state,” Nelson said.

In addition, he said, the bitterly cold temperatures have added complexity to MHP’s response. Even though troopers will dispatch as quickly as possible to a report of a slide-off or crash, a disabled vehicle without heat puts people inside at risk within minutes due to the extreme temperatures, he said.

Nelson said the agency wants everyone to drive safely and enjoy the holidays.

Disabled 18-wheelers dotted the shoulders of Interstate 90 and Interstate 15 Thursday after succumbing to diesel fuel gelling due to the brutal cold. In one instance, a trooper gave two truck drivers a ride from their disabled semi to a truck stop at Rocker because the men were freezing waiting for a repair or tow truck.

Along an icy stretch of I-15 between Elk Park and Woodville a southbound pickup truck plowed off the highway Thursday morning and ended up leaning against a tree. Countless other vehicles left highways and roads Wednesday and Thursday under similar circumstances: driving too fast for conditions.

Meanwhile, plumbers throughout the region were busy answering calls about frozen pipes and balky furnaces.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about frozen pipes and about pilot lights going out,” said Liz Howser at Saltenberger Plumbing and Heating in Anaconda.

Despite the bitter cold, it was business as usual at the airport, with no canceled flights.

“It was hard on everybody,” said Pam Chamberlin, airport director, “but everything is going as usual.”

According to Chamberlin, airport crews are always prepared for these types of freezing temperatures and based on the outside temperature, each flight has a formulated de-icing procedure.

Brayton Erickson, director at Butte Rescue Mission, and his crew spent Wednesday handing out hats, gloves, coats and blankets to those in need.

By nighttime, a couple of teams from the shelter were out driving around Butte, survival kits in tow. The kits included sleeping bags, hand warmers, hats, gloves, and snacks.

“These kits will help to keep them warm if they didn’t want to come to the shelter,” explained Erickson. “We need to keep people safe.”

Not everyone stayed in from the cold Wednesday and Thursday within Butte’s city limits.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, there were three reported accidents within the city limits on Wednesday, and by Thursday afternoon, five accidents had already been reported.

The cold temps will remain, at least through Friday morning.

Booth said it will be 10 degrees warmer, with a -30 predicted for an overnight temperature in Butte.

“There will be some cloud cover tonight to keep things from going too extreme,” said Booth.

Following the bitter cold, temperatures will gradually increase, with a high in the mid-teens. Light snow showers might occur, with only an inch or so of new snow predicted.

After Friday though, it will be onward and upward. Saturday is supposed to get to around 30 above, not -30, and mid to upper-30s on Christmas Day,

“It will be more of mild pattern through Jan. 1,” said Booth.