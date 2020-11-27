Billions available for farmers seeking COVID assistance

Specialists from the ATTRA Sustainable Agriculture program of the National Center for Appropriate Technology are available to help farmers and ranchers apply for assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) 2.

The CFAP2 program has almost $14 billion available to help almost every form of agriculture business impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More crops and agriculture operations are eligible under CFAP2 than under the first CFAP program earlier this year.

Farmers and ranchers can apply directly at www.farmers.gov/cfap or by contacting their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Office. The deadline application is Dec. 11, and those interested in applying are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

Farmers and ranchers interested in getting help applying for CFAP2 can contact the staff at ATTRA’s free hotline at 800-346-9140 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or at askanag@ncat.org. ATTRA also has an online chat system at attra.ncat.org.

In addition, a downloadable Excel workbook can calculate a farmer or rancher’s total relief payment and generate part of the application paperwork. The workbook can be accessed at www.farmers.gov/cfap or by calling a local USDA FSA Office. ATTRA Specialists can also help farmers and ranchers through the workbook.