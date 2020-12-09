Bill to help veterans access the outdoors signed into law

“The COMPACT Act is now law, which means a number of additional bipartisan ideas will assist our efforts to curb the high rate of veteran suicide in Montana and across the country,” Tester, ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said in an email. “The Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act, of which I am a proud cosponsor, is an important part of this effort, creating a task force on outdoor recreation to enhance the lives of our nation’s heroes and connect more veterans with innovative, life-saving treatments.”

In Butte, Mike Lawson, commandant of the local and state Marine Corps League, spends much of his time working with local veterans organizations and has been a driver for the Disabled American Americans for years. He also earned a Bronze Star in his service as a Marine sergeant in Vietnam, and knows well the importance of the services that help veterans live full lives after serving their country.

He is also an avid outdoorsman and said any bill that helps Montana’s veterans access the state’s most beloved resource is a good deal.

Lawson offered as an example programs that allow disabled veterans to go on fishing and hunting trips.