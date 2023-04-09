If there were a pack rat club here in Butte, I think I could be a contender for the club’s president and CEO. Yes, I am a collector of odds and ends. Do I need them? Not particularly. Do I want them? Well, that’s a dumb question. Of course, I do!

It is my steadfast belief that “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” It is always an adventure shopping at thrift stores, garage and estate sales, and antique malls. You never know what you might find.

For instance, I fell in love with a large cast-iron Statue of Liberty lamp years ago at an estate sale. I just had to have it, and Lady Liberty now has a place of honor in my front room. Not everyone is enamored with it.

Last summer, when we Thornton sisters were having our garage sale, Lori, number eight in our family tree, asked if I was selling the lamp. She was never really thrilled with this particular purchase and looked hopeful that I would enthusiastically nod and say yes. Instead, I looked at her as if she had three heads and yelled “No way!” (OK, I may have added an expletive or two to that comment, but this is a family-friendly newspaper so I’ll refrain from elaborating.) Lori, by the way, walked away shaking her head. Seriously, the woman has no taste.

My daughter Kylah got pretty much the same response when she said to me, “Mom, you should have a Butte garage sale!” That discussion was short and sweet, and I may have added a familiar hand gesture (more commonly called the “Butte Salute”) as I gave my swift verbal response to that particular misguided advice to sell my Butte memorabilia.

Sometimes, not always, there is a method to my madness, but admittedly, other times, items were purchased purely for sentimental reasons.

One year at a garage sale for Our Lady of the Rockies held in the basement of the old St. Mary’s Church, I came across a beautifully framed large print of a lone fly fisherman on the Big Hole River. It reminded me so much of my dad Emo, that I instantly grabbed it, not caring about the price.

Turned out it was a screaming deal at a whopping 75 cents (Dad would have loved that), and once it was cleaned up, I learned the 1989 signed print was to commemorate the 60th anniversary of R.L. Winston Rod Co., and was the work of well-known Montana landscape artist Russell Chatham (Dad would have loved that even more).

My newest hobby is matchbook covers, of which I have a few.

What started me down this road was finding one for the air-conditioned Chili King Café. The restaurant was part of my family history, with my paternal grandmother, Mary Thornton, working there at one time. Naturally, I needed that one!

The covers give a glimpse into Butte’s past businesses. The Shack, located on the corner of Montana Street and Rowe Road, was a “modern cocktail salon,” and the restaurant Gillespie’s Leaky Roof at Nissler Junction — well, its motto was “You Are a Stranger Here But Once.”

Reading material is another collectible favorite. I credit my mom, Ann, for this particular hobby as she was an avid reader and insisted her children do the same. I have dozens of history books (Butte and beyond), pamphlets, school annuals, dictionaries, directories, magazines, cookbooks, sports programs and picture books (got to read those captions!). The subject matter is more often than not about Butte, but not always.

The New Yorker magazine of Sept. 15, 1962, had an interesting piece about Butte. Writer Philip Hamburger made a pilgrimage to the Mining City more than 60 years ago and basically told his readers that Butte’s heyday had come and gone. And yet, he was impressed with the town and its inhabitants.

Hamburger wrote — “Since Butte is in the middle of the Rockies, and the jagged massif of the Continental Divide lies only a few miles to the east, the casual eye has considerable difficulty distinguishing The Hill from the rest of the city, but the visitor soon learns that it has a character all its own.”

Old recipe books are always “a sit back and relax” reading experience. I spend a lot of time sifting through the pages, sometimes grimacing (I’m a picky eater) and thinking to myself, “No frickin’ way would I eat that!”

Still, one particular recipe looked quite tasty. So much so that I even went so far as to try to replicate the marshmallow cake recipe from the 1896 Fannie Farmer. I failed abysmally. The cake turned out looking like a distorted, grotesque pancake. One of these days, I plan to give it another go.

I got interested in dictionaries when trying, and I do mean trying, to read Butte author Mary MacLane’s 1902 novel, “The Story of Mary MacLane.” There were so many words in her famous novel that I had never heard that an era-appropriate dictionary was sorely needed. I could not have finished the book without it.

That whetted my appetite and through the years, I have added a few more dictionaries to my collection, all published in different decades.

Ranging from the 1900s to the 1980s, yearbooks I have in abundance, with most being from Butte High and Butte Central. They, too, are a wealth of information and, at times, laugh-out-loud reading.

At their core, teenagers have not changed all that much. Despite the decades in between, a student at Butte High in 1907 or a soon-to-be 1983 Butte Central graduate, had, for the most part, I learned, the same hopes and dreams. Their innocence, senses of humor and ideals were endearing.

Need some proof? The Mountaineer of March 1908 could well provide, as it was filled with silly, albeit sweet poetry. Classmate Carrie Lowry was the subject of this five-line stanza:

‘Tis Carrie who’s pretty to look at,

She’s neither too thin or too fat,

She’s plumb full of fun,

And easily won,

She’s a peach, I can well tell you that.

More artwork has been added recently to my assortment of “treasures.”

At a local thrift shop a few months back, I stopped to look at a painting of a little girl standing with her tiny dog while looking out over the ocean. It made me smile as I immediately thought of my ocean-loving mom as a young child with her canine companion, Toody. She often talked reverently about both.

I was grinning from ear to ear as I made my way to the cashier, not because the painting was only $4.99, but because I had validation that my mom’s memories remain with me. I had forgotten about her favorite childhood pet until my eyes latched onto this particular painting. In that moment, I could once again hear her lovingly talk about her dog and how much it meant to her when she gazed at the ocean for the first time.

The painting turned out to be a gift that keeps on giving as I hear my mother’s voice each and every time I look at it.

As I look through my collection, I have to admit it’s kind of ironic. It’s not been lost on me that at some point, my many “treasures” will have come full circle.

Some may be discarded, but most will probably end up once again at either a thrift store, a garage or estate sale, or if deemed somewhat valuable, an antique mall. In the meantime, I will happily continue on with my “shopping adventures.”