Big Sky Life: Seeing my town, suffering, through my lens

DENTON — Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.

My town.

The expansive view of the Highwoods that stretches out along the horizon with Round Butte and Square Butte anchoring the east end — possibly my favorite vista in the state — was charred black, both grass and summer fallow. This was the eastern edge of the West Wind fire. I could see several water trucks and firefighters putting out hot spots on my uncle Howard Donaldson’s place across the highway from his house, which thankfully still stood.

I had never been so anxious for daylight as I was that Thursday morning as I drove up to check on my family farm in Denton. I grew up in the house my great-grandparents built about five miles east of town, and my heart is tethered to my farm and hometown.

The posts on social media that my childhood friends and I, who no longer live in Fergus County, had followed in silent horror since about 3:30 pm the day before, were chilling. They were images of Denton’s grain elevators — which were always grounding and felt like sentinels watching over us —engulfed by flames shooting hundreds of feet in the sky; our friends and neighbors fighting or fleeing this late-season beast of a fire that seemed impossible to be raging in December; comments stating, “Power’s out, and they’re hauling water in from wherever they can get it. Anyone with a water truck please help! My dad just hauled a load from Geraldine;” “Praying for Denton.”

I’m a freelance photojournalist who is sometimes sent to photograph disasters, so I wasn’t surprised to get two calls from newspapers as my husband and I were driving up that morning. I’ve held space many times with strangers in anguish as chaos is unfolding, but I just wasn’t sure I could do it in my own hometown. It’s one thing to view someone’s misfortune with your naked eyes. It’s entirely another thing to stare at it through a viewfinder and intentionally document loss and heartache.

I’m usually able to be slightly detached on assignment, and there were no boundaries here. Still, being so deeply enmeshed in this little farming community of 200, I couldn’t imagine anyone else covering it.

I could write about the sadness and destruction I witnessed, but that’s not the story I’d tell about Denton if I met you on the street in any other year. The story I’d tell involves meadowlarks and blue skies and fair parades and softball tournaments and high school kids climbing grain elevators and community concerts (with pie in the school cafeteria afterward) and football games, bunko parties, and church on Sunday.

I’d tell you about a childhood so happy it was like one long, drawn-out birthday party.

You’d hear about the grit and gumption of the characters who’ve chosen to hinge their lives here, and of the of deep social connection that binds them all tightly together — almost as tightly as the contract of marriage (through thick and thin, for richer or poorer, in sickness and health…”) or at least as tightly as a colony of mushrooms, bound by mycelium; when one suffers, the whole community suffers.

Dentonites deeply care for one another; they bring coffee, even when it’s hard.

These are incredibly tough and industrious people; they have strength of character that enables them to do what needs to be done, no matter what. They have the drive, expertise, and grit to rebuild quickly — it’s what they know and what they’ve done for generations after hardships, and they’re highly skilled at it. They can engineer something functional out of wreckage. They nurture and polish and make anything they care about shine, but they're not really accustomed to asking for help or stopping to do self-care checks. It’s just not in their DNA, and I worry about that.

Like most of rural Montana, Denton has faced a heap of struggles and uncertainty throughout 2021. Not only were my friends and family hit hard by record drought and grasshoppers that threatened their crops and cattle, they had also battled two previous wildfires that, in August and October, had already inflicted immeasurable pain and loss within a twenty-mile radius of town. Top it off with a global pandemic and supply shortages … what on earth could be next?

Denton has always been a safety net for me. It’s #DentonStrong, not vulnerable and fragile as it appeared through my viewfinder for the first time ever. I’ve always taken for granted that it would just be here, a perfectly preserved time capsule … a happy place I could enter and leave at will.

The people of Denton are embarking on a very difficult journey, and while its residents are built for rebuilding, the emotional toll will be undeniably heavy. This will not be breezed through quickly, or easily or tied up with a bow and put away anytime soon. My friends and neighbors are going to need help and support for a long while. I don’t want them or the challenges they are facing to be forgotten.

Though I photographed sad scene after sad scene, I was delighted to witness optimism in the faces of young volunteer firefighters like Brock Linker and Calvin Bronec, who’d been battling the blaze for nearly 24 hours and were still out there hitting hot spots and clearing debris (right next to their fathers, and just as their grandfathers would have done) when I got there.

Mere hours before my arrival, Bronec’s own home had burned down — a home he’d purchased nearly a year before and was nearly finished restoring down to the studs, and here he was, pragmatic as ever, pitching in and doing what needed to be done.

It's the Denton way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0