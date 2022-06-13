Big Hole, Jefferson rivers in action stages; no flooding in Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge

The Big Hole and Jefferson rivers are in action stages with water coming right up to the edge of the river bank in some areas. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Ludwig, those two rivers were expected to peak Monday and are not expected to flood.

"(The Big Hole) is about where we expect it to crest," Ludwig said. "Maybe some minor fluctuations, but it will probably crest today; gradually lower a little bit through the day tomorrow and Wednesday; and as we get warmer this weekend the river may come back up."

Those recreating on nearby rivers should be aware of flows, debris and any other safety hazards.

"(The rivers) are running a little bit higher and faster than normal for this time of year," said Jim Brusda, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls. "So small trees can be floating down, and that's just a natural process because trees fall over along the riverbanks. With the river being up a little bit higher, it washes those downstream."

An action stage is one step away from flood stage. Even with the extra runoff expected later in the week as temperatures climb, the Big Hole and Jefferson are not expected to surpass action stage.

Jim Merrifield, Butte-Silver Bow’s director of emergency management, said Monday he has received no reports of flooding in the county and so far, nobody has “raised red flags” about flooding threats.

Still, he said, people can pick up and bag sand for no cost at the county complex off of Beef Trail Road on the west side of Butte and at the Fire Department in Melrose.

Erick Brittain, fire chief in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, said early Monday afternoon that flooding of Warm Springs Creek was not yet an issue.

“So far, so good,” he said. “We’re good for now.”

Ruth Koehler, coordinator of Powell County’s Department of Emergency Management, said Monday afternoon that significant creeks and rivers in Powell County were not causing flooding problems. The rivers included portions of the upper Clark Fork and the Little Blackfoot. Cottonwood Creek, which has flooded in years past, seemed OK, she said.

“Everything seems to be fine here, so far,” Koehler said.

The Montana Standard's Duncan Adams, Mike Smith and Matthew Kiewiet contributed to this report

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0