Big Hole area and Haystack fires grow, critical weather warning in effect

A Red Flag Warning indicating critical fire conditions went into effect for the Big Hole Valley area Wednesday, and the major fires being fought there since July continue to grow.
The Haystack Fire, east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin, has grown as well.
Both the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires grew early this week, and LaDawn Saxton, public information officer for the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, said she expected at least the Trail Creek Fire to grow more on Wednesday.
“We'll definitely have some growth. I don't know how much on the Alder Creek Fire, but we'll definitely see some growth on the Trail Creek Fire," Saxton said.
Wind was gusting to 30 mph in Wisdom on Wednesday afternoon and a Red Flag Warning was issued from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The warning predicted winds from 17 to 27 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, and applied to much of southwest Montana.
The high winds are blowing from the southwest, and from camp near Wisdom, Saxton observed significant activity at the southeast corner of the Trail Creek Fire.
"It's definitely burning. You can see the activity from camp here. It is still pretty active on that southeast corner of Trail Creek," she said.
A possible infrared flight was planned for Wednesday evening to determine fire growth.
“It will depend on whether they can fly with this wind or not,” Saxton said.
The last flight went out Monday evening.
Between Friday and Monday, the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom grew by 2,400 acres to 51,834 acres, and the combined Alder Creek and Christensen fires, west of Wise River, grew by about 500 acres to 33,907 acres. The much smaller and more recent Sand Creek Fire, 11 miles northeast of Wisdom that started on Sept. 1 by an unknown cause, only grew slightly over that time period, from 224 to 228 acres.
The Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires were started by lightning on July 8.
The high winds and low relative humidity came in with a strong cold front. Saxton said slightly warmer temperatures are expected Thursday before temperatures drop again. Moisture is possible Saturday and Sunday.
Cold temperatures generally help the firefighters, but wind both moves fires and dries the fuel.
Both fires had stayed within containment lines as of Wednesday afternoon, Saxton said. Some spot fires popped up outside the lines over the last couple days, but were extinguished.
Crews are preparing for back-burns on both fires, Saxton said, but these may not go forward until the winds die down.
In the meantime, patrolling for hot spots and defending structures remains priority, she said.
Haystack Fire
The Haystack Fire east of Interstate 15 between Butte and Basin has continued growing as well, and the area was also subject to the Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
The fire, believed to have started by lightning on July 31, grew by over 1,000 acres to 1,202 acres over a two day-period last week. The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Monday reported the fire had grown to 1,763 acres.
The Forest Service has been running daily infrared flights over the area, but was unable to fly Tuesday due to weather, said Catherine McRae, public affairs officer for the Forest Service out of Dillon.
She predicted the fire had grown some earlier in the week, and may continue to grow with Wednesday’s high wind and low relative humidity.
“We anticipate a little growth on the fire, but without the infrared flight, in that terrain, it's difficult,” she said.
The rocky, rugged terrain makes it hard for fire crews to observe growth, she said.
A flight was planned Wednesday evening, but McRae said it wasn’t a certainty due to weather.
In preparation for Wednesday’s gusty weather, fire crews were staged east of the fire, the direction it’s been moving. Additional personnel and an engine were stationed between the fire and structures in the Elk Park area, McRae said.