Big Hole area and Haystack fires grow, critical weather warning in effect

“It will depend on whether they can fly with this wind or not,” Saxton said.

The last flight went out Monday evening.

Between Friday and Monday, the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom grew by 2,400 acres to 51,834 acres, and the combined Alder Creek and Christensen fires, west of Wise River, grew by about 500 acres to 33,907 acres. The much smaller and more recent Sand Creek Fire, 11 miles northeast of Wisdom that started on Sept. 1 by an unknown cause, only grew slightly over that time period, from 224 to 228 acres.

The Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires were started by lightning on July 8.

The high winds and low relative humidity came in with a strong cold front. Saxton said slightly warmer temperatures are expected Thursday before temperatures drop again. Moisture is possible Saturday and Sunday.

Cold temperatures generally help the firefighters, but wind both moves fires and dries the fuel.

Both fires had stayed within containment lines as of Wednesday afternoon, Saxton said. Some spot fires popped up outside the lines over the last couple days, but were extinguished.

Crews are preparing for back-burns on both fires, Saxton said, but these may not go forward until the winds die down.