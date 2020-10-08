Big enhancements coming to Big Butte

The county is going to establish three more miles of trails near the Big Butte and improve others, and there are plans to construct a large arch near the trailhead on the west end of the Montana Tech campus.
The latter project is being spearheaded by the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation, formerly Friends of Stodden Park, and the 16-foot arch will be similar to ones at the entrances of Stodden and Montana Tech.
A $23,700 grant from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is funding most of the trail enhancements, with a private contractor doing much of the work, but county crews and volunteers are pitching in with labor to cover a 25-percent match.
“We are going to build more trails that are more accessible with easier grades for people to utilize and also connect them to Whiskey Gulch, and we’ll have more trail activity to Montana Tech,” said Parks Director J.P. Gallagher.
Butte-Silver Bow acquired the Big Butte, also called the Big M, in 2006 and the giant hill and surrounding areas to the west and north of Tech have since become “open space” managed by the county’s Parks Division.
For years, people used a gully area just north of Big Butte as an “unofficial” shooting range, but county officials and police shut that down a few years ago because more houses were going up in the area and more people were using the trails.
In 2018, the county also blocked access to several dirt roads into the area in hopes of preventing people from brining in pickup loads of garbage and dumping it.
Gallagher said before that, during one cleanup alone, 10 tons of garbage was removed and hauled to the landfill just a few miles away where it should have gone in the first place.
“It has cleaned up that area immensely,” he said. “It would accumulate again and again so we cut off access and since then, the trail system has boomed. The usage has boomed.”
Support Local Journalism
Collaborative efforts have helped.
For example, members of a youth mountain-biking team called the Copper Sprockets have helped keep the trails clean and about three weeks ago, members of Tech’s cross-country and football teams joined county parks crews in cleaning an area next to Tech.
It had been used as a staging area for construction work on new buildings at Tech and there was a lot of concrete and debris left over, Gallagher said, but it will now be part of an entrance to Big Butte trails off of Park Street at the far west end of Tech property.
“There was always a trail head there but it was never really defined,” Gallagher said. “Now it will be a defined area where Tech students and the public can go so they can access the trails from Tech.”
The trail improvements will likely be made in the spring, Gallagher said, but some work at the trailhead just west of Tech has been done.
The 16-foot high wooden and metal arch isn’t in place yet but could be soon, said Jon Wick, a member of the Butte Parks and Trails Foundation that is spearheading the trailhead project.
The foundation got a $20,000 grant for the project from the county’s Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority, Tech agreed to match that and the foundation is adding about $5,000 in private donations, Wick said.
The group began as Friends of Stodden, a nonprofit organization that helped raise money and support for Butte’s waterpark, and has now branched out to support parks and recreation throughout the county.
The trailhead at Big Butte was a natural fit, Wick said.
“The Big Butte is getting so much attention and it’s incredible but hardly anyone knew where they (the trails) were,” Wick said. “There is a trailhead by Kennedy School but we wanted a really defined trailhead to get people to use that asset.”
More details on the project can be found at friendsofstodden.com along with information on the foundation and how to donate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.