Big enhancements coming to Big Butte

In 2018, the county also blocked access to several dirt roads into the area in hopes of preventing people from brining in pickup loads of garbage and dumping it.

Gallagher said before that, during one cleanup alone, 10 tons of garbage was removed and hauled to the landfill just a few miles away where it should have gone in the first place.

“It has cleaned up that area immensely,” he said. “It would accumulate again and again so we cut off access and since then, the trail system has boomed. The usage has boomed.”

Collaborative efforts have helped.

For example, members of a youth mountain-biking team called the Copper Sprockets have helped keep the trails clean and about three weeks ago, members of Tech’s cross-country and football teams joined county parks crews in cleaning an area next to Tech.

It had been used as a staging area for construction work on new buildings at Tech and there was a lot of concrete and debris left over, Gallagher said, but it will now be part of an entrance to Big Butte trails off of Park Street at the far west end of Tech property.