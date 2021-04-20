Big changes in firefighter hires before B-SB council

Commissioners could approve a proposal Wednesday that would give the Butte-Silver Bow fire chief and fellow department leaders a direct say in who they hire as firefighters.
The proposed changes would allow the department to conduct its own interviews of candidate firefighters and determine who gets recommendations to fill vacant positions.
Of 13 departments in Butte-Silver Bow government, the fire department is the only one “that doesn’t get the chance to interview individuals that we are going to hire,” said Fire Chief Brian Doherty.
That and some other perceived flaws go back to the late 1970s, when the city of Butte and Silver Bow County consolidated into a single local government.
They became more pronounced in 2019 when then Chief Executive Dave Palmer skipped over higher-ranked applicants and appointed a candidate who is the county attorney’s son-in-law, a move that sparked opposition and controversy.
“We feel the process was broken,” said Doherty, who became chief, also called director of fire services, in January after Jeff Miller retired.
Under previous practices, applicants who passed written exams and met physical and training qualifications administered by a statewide testing consortium were allowed to apply for open positions in the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.
A five-member citizen board called the Fire Commission would decide how many candidates it wanted to interview for one or more vacant positions. As an example, it might want to interview 10 candidates for one vacancy.
An internal “screening committee” would review all applications, sometimes dozens or more, and based on a point system send the 10 highest ranked names to the Fire Commission.
Although the fire chief and other department leaders could sit in on the interviews to answer technical questions from the citizen commission, they would not themselves do the interviews or rankings.
The commission used to send its top three choices to the county’s chief executive and he or she would appoint one as a probationary firefighter, Doherty said.
But that process didn’t always play out, and more recently, the commission would rank all of the candidates and send all the names to the chief executive. There was still a general understanding that those at the top would be chosen.
But that didn’t happen in 2019.
The Fire Commission said Palmer passed over numerous, higher-ranked applicants that year and picked a candidate because he was son-in-law to County Attorney Eileen Joyce.
Palmer said he had legitimate reasons for skipping over some candidates and choosing the man, including his being from Butte. He also said he was qualified and the offer had nothing to do with family relations.
The move angered all five Fire Commission members and numerous firefighters, including the union president, four battalion chiefs and Doherty, who was assistant chief at the time. Despite protests, Palmer stuck to his guns and commissioners ultimately confirmed his appointment of Levi Davenport.
Doherty said Davenport has been one of the best recruits he has ever seen and is not only an outstanding firefighter, he is an outstanding individual and great team player. But the process was still broken, he said.
Under ordinance changes before the council, the Fire Commission would still interview a number of applicants and send its top five — unranked — to the fire chief and other department leaders.
They would then conduct their own second interviews, rank the candidates and send the top three names to the chief executive to choose from. The chief executive could conceivably reject them all and ask for more names, but any new names would still require a recommendation from the fire chief.
Doherty said Joyce, the county attorney, has helped draft language to incorporate the changes into local law.
And J.P. Gallagher, who became county chief executive on Dec. 31, said the changes put more of the hiring process into the hands of people who understand the department.
“The Fire Commission was on board with this and I’m on board with it,” he told the council’s Judiciary Committee recently.
Doherty said the key to the changes are the direct interviews and recommendations from the department.
“That’s done in any other fire department, for any other government position and in any other business or corporation,” he said.
The council could give final approval to the changes when it meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.