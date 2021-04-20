Big changes in firefighter hires before B-SB council

A five-member citizen board called the Fire Commission would decide how many candidates it wanted to interview for one or more vacant positions. As an example, it might want to interview 10 candidates for one vacancy.

An internal “screening committee” would review all applications, sometimes dozens or more, and based on a point system send the 10 highest ranked names to the Fire Commission.

Although the fire chief and other department leaders could sit in on the interviews to answer technical questions from the citizen commission, they would not themselves do the interviews or rankings.

The commission used to send its top three choices to the county’s chief executive and he or she would appoint one as a probationary firefighter, Doherty said.

But that process didn’t always play out, and more recently, the commission would rank all of the candidates and send all the names to the chief executive. There was still a general understanding that those at the top would be chosen.

But that didn’t happen in 2019.

The Fire Commission said Palmer passed over numerous, higher-ranked applicants that year and picked a candidate because he was son-in-law to County Attorney Eileen Joyce.