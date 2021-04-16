Bids in for big expansions at business park, Port of Montana

Bids are in for two big infrastructure expansions at Butte-Silver Bow’s Montana Connections Business Park and the Port of Montana, including nearly 4 miles of new railroad track and upgrades that will cost at least $7.3 million.
The other project will create a new “Sugarloaf Loop” at the business and industrial park just west of Butte, which includes a new road and lines to bring in gas, electricity, potable water, industrial water, sewer service and fiber optic systems.
Mungus Co. Inc. of Anaconda had the lowest of three bids for that project at $1.854 million. The road and utilities would serve Murdoch’s Warehouse, Hoekema Trucking, the planned National Guard Readiness Center and new parcels that are being created.
The rail expansion is one of the largest single projects ever affecting Butte-Silver Bow’s tax-increment finance industrial district, or TIFID, since it was created in 1994 to capture property tax dollars from new developments and reinvest them in the business park.
It will not only provide a logistical boost to existing businesses, it should help entice more to locate in the park — something that’s accelerated in the past few years.
“It sets us up very well,” said Kristen Rosa, who oversees the taxing district and park for Butte-Silver Bow.
Bids for both projects were recently opened before Butte-Silver Bow commissioners and are being evaluated by county officials. They should recommend their choices to the council soon and both projects are expected to start this spring.
Contracts are typically awarded to the low bidder, but bids are reviewed in depth to ensure that all specifications of the job are met.
Bids for the rail project ranged from a low of $7.337 million from Earth Work Solutions in Gillette, Wyoming to a high bid of $8.936 million from SEMA Construction in Centennial, Colorado. There were three others.
The project is being financed with tax-increment dollars, Port of Montana reserves, a Montana Rail Freight loan and a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The Port of Montana is a “transloading” facility for Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads, meaning products or materials can be transferred from rail cars to trucks, usually semis, and vice versa.
The Port has seven tracks for rail operations but only two are for transloading, and over the last several years, loading at the site has increased by 35%. That sometimes leads to congestion that stalls operations until rail cars are switched out of the Port’s yard and onto BNSF or UP mainlines.
Under part of the rail project, about 5,000 feet of additional new track will be constructed within the Port, including four new transloading tracks that will allow multiple users to load and unload at the same time.
The project also includes five new interchange tracks, which allow rail cars to be exchanged, an additional track leading to a main line, and crossovers that allow trains to switch from one line to another. Those upgrades will be made in an area called the “interchange yard” that is near the Port.
About 15,000 feet of new track will be laid to connect the Port to areas within the business park. It will give businesses connections to BNSF and UP lines and bring rail access to 130 acres of vacant land already served by infrastructure for power, water, sewer and roads.
It will also provide direct rail access to two existing businesses, Montana Craft Malt and Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions.
Three other companies bid for the project: Montana Civil Contractors in Belgrade bid $8.084 million, RailWorks Track Systems in Chehalis, Washington bid $8.393 million and 360 Rail Services bid $8.631 million.
The rail project is expected to be completed this calendar year, Rosa said. Work on Sugarloaf Loop this year could spill into 2022. The new road will connect several parcels south of Montana Precision Products, on the east side of Rick Jones Way.
There were two other bids for Sugarloaf Loop: R&S Johnson Construction of Anaconda bid $2.172 million and Hoffman R&M Services bid $2.6 million.