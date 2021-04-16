Bids in for big expansions at business park, Port of Montana

Bids for both projects were recently opened before Butte-Silver Bow commissioners and are being evaluated by county officials. They should recommend their choices to the council soon and both projects are expected to start this spring.

Contracts are typically awarded to the low bidder, but bids are reviewed in depth to ensure that all specifications of the job are met.

Bids for the rail project ranged from a low of $7.337 million from Earth Work Solutions in Gillette, Wyoming to a high bid of $8.936 million from SEMA Construction in Centennial, Colorado. There were three others.

The project is being financed with tax-increment dollars, Port of Montana reserves, a Montana Rail Freight loan and a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The Port of Montana is a “transloading” facility for Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads, meaning products or materials can be transferred from rail cars to trucks, usually semis, and vice versa.

The Port has seven tracks for rail operations but only two are for transloading, and over the last several years, loading at the site has increased by 35%. That sometimes leads to congestion that stalls operations until rail cars are switched out of the Port’s yard and onto BNSF or UP mainlines.