BHS student wins DAR Good Citizen contest

Chloe F. Brown, Butte High School senior and a school valedictorian, was selected by the school to be its DAR Good Citizen. She went on to receive the Silver Bow DAR Chapter’s scholarship award at a ceremony held on May 6. Brown recited her essay and accepted a lapel pin, award certificate and $100 for her college education.

Each year, the Silver Bow Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, sponsors a contest among local high schools to name DAR Good Citizens. Each participating school selects one graduating student based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. This year’s essay topic title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The essay focus question was “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”

In addition to Butte High School, the other five area high schools that named DAR Good Citizen winners were Anaconda Senior, Powell County in Deer Lodge, Ennis, Lima, and Twin Bridges High Schools.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization whose members trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to American independence during the Revolutionary War.

