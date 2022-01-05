Bert Mooney Airport welcomes daily Denver flight

It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday marked the first time in 15 years that another airline, specifically United Airlines, began servicing Butte’s Bert Mooney Airport.

Operated by SkyWest Airlines, the United Express direct flight from the Mile High City to the Mining City arrived at 2:28 p.m., a little later than its expected estimated time of 2:02 p.m. At 3:06 p.m., the plane, carrying new travelers, was back in the air, destination Denver.

Most days, the plane will be arriving right around 2 p.m. each afternoon and leaving once again 30 minutes later.

Bert Mooney Manager Pam Chamberlin has been patiently awaiting this day and is excited it’s finally here.

“The Butte airport is thrilled to announce service to Denver on United Express,” said Chamberlin. “Having another destination is an excellent opportunity for our passengers.”

The new daily United Express flight to Colorado’s capital will be in addition to the daily Delta flight from Butte to Salt Lake City, also operated by SkyWest.

“We are extremely appreciative of SkyWest providing this service to our community,” Chamberlin said. “SkyWest Airlines is proud to continue providing quality BTM service.”

Get used to seeing the mid-afternoon passenger plane, which holds 50 passengers, land in Butte. From now on, the direct two-hour flight will be a daily occurrence.

A number of people have already booked passage on this particular flight and, according to Chamberlin, it’s been “so far, so good.” She expects that trend to continue and to grow during the spring and summer months.

For more than 30 years, Delta already had daily non-stop flights from Butte to Salt Lake City through SkyWest branded the Delta Connection. As of Wednesday, rather than two flights a day, there will be just one headed to Utah’s capital.

The official go-ahead for Denver came via an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation on July 22, 2021. The United Airlines direct-to-Denver flight was named United Express.

“The direct flight from Butte to Denver has been long awaited,” said Chamberlin. “It will also be advantageous to those traveling further east.”

