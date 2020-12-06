Benevento, nearing end of EPA tenure, has good memories of Butte

Benevento said, “After all this time actually doing the job, it would be very meaningful for me to have the title bestowed by the United States Senate.”

**

Benevento plans on staying in Washington through the transition, helping that process however he can. That means waiting a little longer before being able to rejoin his family in Denver — something he’s beyond ready to do.

He doesn't know what's next for him career-wise; he's avoided nosing around for what might be available because he doesn't want to be conflicted out of key decisions while he's still with the agency. "I want to be useful for the time I'm here," he said.

Some of the hardest work Benevento has done has been managing EPA through the pandemic.

“We had to keep our people safe, and keep the wheels rolling,” he said. “Overnight we went from a place where people showed up to work at their desks to a place where everybody was teleworking. That required a lot of IT work, and clear communication, and a new management system.

“Also, we had ongoing work directly related to the virus.”