Benevento, nearing end of EPA tenure, has good memories of Butte

Doug Benevento’s three-plus years at EPA certainly haven’t been dull.
He came into the department as a regional administrator for Region 8, which includes much of the Rocky Mountain West he loves. Then, he moved “upstairs” to EPA headquarters, functioning for the past year and a half as the No. 2 official in the 14,000-person agency.
But as he nears the end of his service, it’s the work he did in Butte and Anaconda, and a few other spots around the West, that gives him the greatest satisfaction.
“I’ve done things as the deputy (administrator) that I’ve enjoyed,” Benevento said in an interview with The Montana Standard on Friday. “But the best memories are digging my hands into problems, moving things, and Butte is certainly one of those things.”
Before his name was on the door of his office in Denver in 2017, he was in Butte. And when he came to the Mining City, it was clear he wasn’t just here for show. He was here to get a long-paused Superfund cleanup moving.
“My job,” he said, “was to be honest, transparent and available.”
His impact on the Butte and Anaconda Superfund negotiations was almost immediate. Consent-decree talks that had been stalled for more than a decade were suddenly infused with new urgency.
His honesty extended to criticism of the agency — “It’s no secret this cleanup has taken far longer than it should have” — but also meant delivering less than rosy news to local stakeholders. When he first walked in to a meeting with Restore Our Creek — Butte community members coalesced around the idea of a fully restored Upper Silver Bow Creek — he was blunt: “You’re not going to get everything you want.”
They didn’t. But he did get negotiations off the dime. For the first time in a while, the community felt heard by EPA, and the pressure he put on the other negotiators — the state of Montana, Atlantic Richfield, Butte-Silver Bow — was real. Come to an agreement, he said, or I’ll impose unilateral orders. And he got a consent decree pushed through.
“I learned a lot in the process,” he said Friday. “When you listen to someone — really listen — you can’t help but learn.”
He said in Butte and in other communities he visited, humility was a must.
“I knew I would be getting on a plane and heading back to Denver,” he said. “But people like Sister Mary Jo and Fritz Daily and Mick Ringsak were still going to be there. This was their home. And they cared."
“It was hard sometimes, but ultimately satisfying,” he said. “I never walked out frustrated, I never walked out upset, feeling like we weren’t making progress.”
Being the former head of Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment helped him relate to Montana state officials in the negotiations.
“Tom Livers and Dan Villa at the state were terrific,” he says now. “But I was able to speak their language, and at the end of the day we were all Westerners, folks who loved the same things.”
When he leaves the agency, "I won't miss the big office in D.C.," he said. "But I will miss being able to have an impact on what goes on with the EPA in Butte.
"Nikia (Greene) and Joe (Vranka) and the others there are really good. But I will be a little melancholy not to be able to follow up on how the consent decree is being administered, how things are working there."
In addition to Butte and Anaconda, Benevento felt a sense of accomplishment in his regional work at other sites that had been languishing, including an enormous stalled cleanup of uranium sites on the Navajo Nation; and the cleanup of the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in Pueblo, Colo.
When Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidency in 2016, he promised to make “tremendous” cuts to EPA. But while he did cut the agency’s budget, the agency under Trump actually made more concrete progress on many Superfund sites than it had in previous administrations.
“From the start,” Benevento said, “We were focused on results. What’s the mission, what’s the goal? When it came to Superfund, we wanted to do the work, particularly in places that had been all but forgotten.”
**
After Andrew Wheeler succeeded Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator, Benevento’s star rose quickly. Wheeler knew him and trusted him, and made him his right-hand man.
“I’ve enjoyed working on policy issues along the way, but my big thing was to manage aspects of the agency in such a way that the administrator didn’t have to — so he could focus on moving the whole agency forward,” Benevento said.
He did bring Wheeler to Butte and Anaconda, something he's proud of. It was the first visit by an EPA administrator since the 1990s.
One thing that clearly still bothers him is the fact that, due to a dispute between the agency and Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa during her reelection campaign, Benevento has not been confirmed by the Senate as the agency’s deputy administrator.
He said Friday he’s still hopeful that before Jan. 20, the Senate will see fit to bestow the title on him after he has done the job for such a long time.
Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester have both been vocal in their support for Benevento’s confirmation.
The newly reelected Ernst has reportedly signaled her fellow committee members she will no longer stand in the way. But at this late date, confirmation is far from a sure thing.
Benevento said, “After all this time actually doing the job, it would be very meaningful for me to have the title bestowed by the United States Senate.”
**
Benevento plans on staying in Washington through the transition, helping that process however he can. That means waiting a little longer before being able to rejoin his family in Denver — something he’s beyond ready to do.
He doesn't know what's next for him career-wise; he's avoided nosing around for what might be available because he doesn't want to be conflicted out of key decisions while he's still with the agency. "I want to be useful for the time I'm here," he said.
Some of the hardest work Benevento has done has been managing EPA through the pandemic.
“We had to keep our people safe, and keep the wheels rolling,” he said. “Overnight we went from a place where people showed up to work at their desks to a place where everybody was teleworking. That required a lot of IT work, and clear communication, and a new management system.
“Also, we had ongoing work directly related to the virus.”
Much of that involved examining the many virus-related supposed disinfectant products that appeared in the marketplace. “We have to ensure they are safe and enforce if they’re not,” he said. “We’ve taken on Amazon and other large online retailers. We’ve had really great work from the part of the agency that manages pesticides. We’ve worked on processes to move more quickly to approve products. And we’ve also been working with the CDC to advise the public how to make workplaces safe when people return to them.”
“The career staff at EPA rose to the challenge, making sure work got done. No group has worked harder or more effectively to protect the American public than the EPA.”
**
One of Benevento’s signal accomplishments in the deputy administrator role has been the establishment of what’s called “The Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains” — a new structure that cuts across regional lines in the West to improve the agency’s response to hard-rock mine pollution.
The unusual office, set up just last September, has not had long to prove itself. But its goal of making the agency more agile is hard to argue with.
“I hope it survives” the change in administration, he said. “We’ve set things in motion to get things done. The burden for those who follow us will be that if they slow down, they will have to explain why they’re slowing down.
“I hope the new leadership takes as seriously as we did our obligation to places that seem to have been forgotten.”
