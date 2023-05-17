Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester doesn’t take swearing-in ceremonies lightly.

“We don’t hand these out like Halloween candy,” Lester said Wednesday, showing the badge about to be pinned on new Butte police officer Ben Girdler. “When you get this badge and you pin it on your chest, it means something.

“It means you will swear — and he has sworn — that he will put himself in danger for this community and we take that oath very seriously,” the sheriff said. “We don’t pass these out to people we don’t absolutely trust.”

District Judge Robert Whelan swore in Girdler moments before as Lester, detectives and several other officers looked on. Family members were there too, including Girdler’s mom and dad, Sandy and Larry Girdler.

Four officers who were sworn in a year ago have finished their first-year of probation and were to be confirmed Wednesday night by the Council of Commissioners. Those officers are Blake Kraus, Tylor Doherty, Conner Miller and Joshua Robinson.

Girdler is from Butte and his mother, with joyful tears, helped pin on his new badge. Girdler, 26, said he has wanted to be a police officer since he graduated from high school.

“It’s been a long time coming so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Lester said he was sworn in as an officer himself 34 years ago.

“So for me to think that somebody in this room as an officer or Ben will be here 34 years from now, protecting this community, is very serious to me,” Lester said.

“I know that I may be long gone but I want to leave this community in good hands, for my family, for the citizens of this community,” he said. “It’s a job I take very seriously when we hire people and pass this (badge) out.”