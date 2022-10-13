Belmont woodcarvers create war memorial

The Belmont Senior Center opened its doors in 2001. It wasn’t long after that a woodcarving group formed.

The fruits of their labor, individually and collectively, are on display throughout the facility at 615 E. Mercury St., whether it be the numerous miniature headframes to their most recent project, the Belmont War Memorial.

The brainchild of Percy Craddock, the unofficial leader of this particular group of artisans, the memorial was recently completed and now has a place of honor just inside the main entrance.

Craddock, who taught woodworking for 50 years, first at Butte High School and later as an adult education instructor, wanted to honor past Belmont woodcarvers who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Air Force.

His fellow woodworkers agreed and stepped in to help.

Four members of the group, Ted Musselman, Una Schlaebitz, Lowell Carlson and Regan Dean sat down Thursday to talk about their hobby and newest completed project.

“Percy is the guru of our group,” said Schlaebitz. “We have learned a lot from him.”

That’s a unanimous sentiment among the group.

“We’re all here because of Percy,” said Dean.

The basics on their latest project were completed by Craddock, including the cabinet and letters.

“Percy did the Army disc,” explained Musselman, “and each one of us did individual discs and the project evolved from there.”

Musselman, a Coast Guard veteran, had dibs on, of course, the Coast Guard.

Now that this project is complete, the group’s weekly meetings will again focus on individual projects, which can range anywhere from producing wooden hummingbirds to grizzly bears to bobcats, along with seasonal projects — pumpkins and a variety of old St. Nicks.

Dean got hooked on woodworking while attending an adult education class taught by Craddock. He is rather fond of hummingbirds and gives them as gifts to family, friends, and those who have lost a loved one.

“I have had a blessed life,” said Dean. “It feels good to give.”

Musselman has worked on several projects, at home and at the Belmont, and has replicated a number of Butte’s iconic headframes.

One recent project he’s particularly proud of is a wooden statue he did for a friend whose horse died.

“I give away most of my stuff,” he admitted.

For Schlaebitz, her specialty is Santa Claus. While living in Frenchtown, she joined a Christmas carving class and has been making Kris Kringles ever since.

She, too, doesn’t sell her work.

“I give them as gifts,” she said.

For all four people, woodworking was a hobby they each wanted to improve upon. The class helps them do just that.

Carlson enjoys trying a few techniques, including chip, relief and caricature carving. He has been with the group for a little over a year. Watching them work peaked his interest.

“I have learned so much with these guys,” said Carlson, “and it’s helped me up my game.”

Part of the group’s charm is the fact that any and all are willing to share their ideas. The ultimate goal, however, is completing individual projects.

Musselman described their hobby in simple words.

“You may start out with just a block of wood, but then you make something of it,” said Musselman. “I like that.”