MENU

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday, May 1 — Polish sausage, sauerkraut, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and frosted brownie.

Tuesday, May 2 — Stuffed peppers, Italian vegetables, dinner roll, and turnover.

Wednesday, May 3 — Turkey and rice soup, chicken sandwich with trimmings, chips, beets, and strawberry shortcake.

Thursday, May 4 — Pasty pie with gravy, coleslaw, peas, and a cookie.

Friday, May 5 — Baked ziti, corn, garlic bread, and a donut.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, May 2 and May 16.

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 9 and May 23. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m., Thursday, May 11.

Mother’s Day luncheon — Noon, Thursday, May 11.

Happy Birthday luncheon — Noon, Thursday, May 18.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.