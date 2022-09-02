 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Belmont reopens after water main break on Mercury street

  • 0

Employees doing road work with a contracting firm accidentally hit a water main on Mercury Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The accident left the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St., without running water, so the center had to close for the day.

According to a Belmont spokesperson, employees contacted several seniors to tell them they would not be picked up. In addition, lunch and the events for the day were canceled. The facility’s water was turned back on just before 1 p.m.

The Belmont did not suffer any damages and reopened Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina VP assassination attempt: Gun jams during bid to kill Kirchner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News