Belmont reopens after water main break on Mercury street

Employees doing road work with a contracting firm accidentally hit a water main on Mercury Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The accident left the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St., without running water, so the center had to close for the day.
According to a Belmont spokesperson, employees contacted several seniors to tell them they would not be picked up. In addition, lunch and the events for the day were canceled. The facility’s water was turned back on just before 1 p.m.
The Belmont did not suffer any damages and reopened Friday.