Belmont Center lunch menus listed

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday, May 22 — Beef steak, buttered pasta, Scandinavian vegetable, and a peanut butter bar.

Tuesday, May 23 — Ham with marmalade, au gratin potatoes, winter vegetables, and black forest cake.

Wednesday, May 24 — Potato soup, roast beef sandwich with all the trimmings, fruit salad, chips, and strudel bites.

Thursday, May 25 — Shepherd’s pie, green beans, roll, and cherry pie.

Friday, May 26 — Tamale pie, Spanish rice, California vegetables, and a pudding parfait.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.