The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Starting Oct. 1, due to increased food and gas costs, meals at the Belmont will increase to $6, and $7 for the Meals on Wheels program. Tuesday lunches will be $5 (excluding holiday meals).

Sept. 18 — Chicken cordon bleu, rice, broccoli and cauliflower, and cake.

Sept. 19 — Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a brownie.

Sept. 20 — Taco twist soup with cheese and tortilla strips, turkey sandwich, chips, fruit salad, and sugar cookies.

Sept. 21 — Tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, corn, and a churro.

Sept. 22 — Beef steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and fresh fruit.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 19.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.