Lunch menus

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Starting Oct. 1, due to increased food and gas costs, meals at the Belmont will rise to $6, and $7 for the Meals on Wheels program. Tuesday lunches will be $5 (excluding holiday meals).

Sept. 4 — Closed for Labor Day holiday.

Sept. 5 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, and a yogurt parfait.

Sept. 6 — Tomato soup, ham and cheddar sandwich, chips, potato salad, and peanut butter bars.

Sept. 7 — Teriyaki chicken breast, rice, stir fry vegetables, and a chocolate chip cookie.

Sept. 8 — Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, and spice cake.

Activities

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m. Sept. 7.

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 5 and Sept. 19.

September birthday luncheon — Lunch will be served at noon Thursday, Sept. 14.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.