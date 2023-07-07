The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Next week's menu:

Monday, July 10 — Chicken cordon bleu, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, and carrot cake.

Tuesday, July 11 — Pasty pie with gravy, coleslaw, peas, and cinnamon roll.

Wednesday, July 12 — Chicken tortilla soup, bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, potato salad, chips, chocolate sundae, and donut holes.

Thursday, July 13 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, garlic bread, and strawberry shortcake.

Friday, July 14 — Closed for the Montana Folk Festival.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 11 and July 25. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m., Thursday, July 13.

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18.

July birthday luncheon — Lunch will be served at noon Thursday, July 20.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise with Carol Milles — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment; call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.