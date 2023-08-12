Menu

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St. serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday — Chicken Caesar salad, breadstick, fruit and cake.

Tuesday — Pizza, side salad, cheese breadstick, and a sugar cookie.

Wednesday — Vegetable beef soup, hamburger with all the fixings, chips, potato salad, ice cream bar, and a donut.

Thursday — Sweet and sour chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, and a chocolate parfait.

Friday — Pork chop with stuffing, green beans, and a turnover.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.

August birthday luncheon — Lunch will be served at noon Thursday, Aug. 24.

Sneakers Exercise — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.