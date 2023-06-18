The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday, June 19 — Ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables and cherry fluff.

Tuesday, June 20 — Barbecued brisket, baked beans, potato salad, dinner roll and coconut cake.

Wednesday, June 21 — Minestrone soup, roast beef sandwich with all the trimmings, three-bean salad, chips and banana pie.

Thursday, June 22 — Birthday dinner: pork loin with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, and cake and ice cream.

Friday, June 23 — Polish dog on a bun, chips, macaroni salad and fruit.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 20.

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise with Carol Milles — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.