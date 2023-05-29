Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals also can be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins. Free, round-trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday, May 29 — Closed for Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday, May 30 — Beef tips with noodles, peas and carrots, roll and spice cake.

Wednesday, May 31 — Chicken noodle soup, ham and Swiss sandwich with all the trimmings, macaroni salad, chips and apple cobbler.

Thursday, June 1 — Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Japanese vegetables, egg roll and fortune cookie.

Friday, June 2 — Spaghetti with meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread and a turnover.

ACTIVITIES

The Belmont offers the following activities:

Tech Tips — 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20.

AARP driving course — 9 a.m., Thursday, June 8.

Hearing aid cleaning with Robin — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

Father’s Day luncheon — Served at noon on Friday, June 16.

Craft Circle with Lorisa — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 6 and June 20. Get on the sign-up sheet today.

June birthday luncheon — Lunch will be served at noon Thursday, June 22.

Tech Nurses — The nurses will be back in the fall.

Sneakers Exercise with Carol Milles — 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 a session.

Bingo — 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost: $1.50 plus extra for a blackout.

Pinochle — 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Cost: $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Woodcarvers — 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

Crochet class — 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Blood pressure check — 11 a.m. Fridays.

Foot clinic — By appointment, call 406-782-8668. Cost: $15 paid to Peggy Dean/Happy Toes.

Rides to medical appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday; call 24 hours in advance, 406-723-7773. The rides are $5 for a round trip and $3 one way.