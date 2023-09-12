The project would transform miles of habitat adjacent to existing Forest Service roads in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest into fuel breaks.

The breaks could feature “up to 3,000 contiguous acres and a maximum width of 1,000 feet.”

The Forest Service says mechanical treatments, hand-thinning and prescribed burns would reduce vegetative fuel loads along roads in project areas.

One Anaconda man calls it overkill.

“This is the most invasive, consequential project the Forest Service has had in this system for 20 years,” said Chris Marchion, a longtime member of the board for the Montana Wildlife Federation and member of the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club.

The project could reduce security for elk and other wildlife, he said.

Forest Service roads in the vicinity of Georgetown Lake, the East Fork Reservoir, upper Rock Creek, Old Baldy Mountain and west of the town of Boulder would be targeted for reduction of roadside fuels described as hazardous. The roads would still function as roads.

The Forest Service said the goals would include boosting protection from high-intensity wildfires for communities, private lands and infrastructure and increasing safety for firefighters.

Critics of such projects have noted that fire or fuel breaks provide little documented protection from high-intensity wildfires that can throw embers, creating “spot fires,” a lot farther than 1,000 feet.

Concerns about the proposed Georgetown Fuel Break and Basin Cataract Buttermilk Fuel Break focus in part on the limited opportunity for public comment and the dearth of information and analysis available about the proposed fuel break undertakings.

A Sept. 5 press release from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced the projects. It noted public comments are due Sept. 14.

Marchion described the limited window for public comment period as unacceptable.

“They should extend the comment period for at least 60 days,” he said.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest responded Tuesday afternoon with an explanation, noting that the length of periods for scoping projects reflects each project’s complexity.

“As part of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, we are looking to expedite the planning portion of these fuel break categorical exclusions to address conditions on the ground,” the Forest Service said. “Timely comments are most helpful for informing the responsible official of potential issues and analysis needs prior to making a decision.”

Marchion said the removal of large swaths of roadside vegetation will reduce security for wildlife already wary of crossing roads, affect aesthetics and is likely to do as much damage as good.

“It’s just way overkill,” he said.

The Forest Service said movement patterns of wildlife and their preference for vegetation to cross roads can vary widely.

People who comment before the deadline won’t find a lot of detail on which to remark. That’s due in part to the Forest Service relying on “categorical exclusion authority” to proceed. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 provides that authority “in order to reduce hazardous fuels in strategic locations.”

The Forest Service reports that “a categorical exclusion is a class of actions that a federal agency has determined, after review by a Council on Environmental Quality, do not individually or cumulatively have a significant effect on the human environment and for which, therefore, neither an environmental assessment nor an environmental impact statement is normally required.”

Deadly wildfires in California, Hawaii and elsewhere have stirred fears about tragic replications in places where forest fuels seem abundant.

Those fears burn like embers, and that heat motivates politicians, managers of public lands, timber companies, wildland firefighters and others to call for action to protect communities, private property and infrastructure.

The Georgetown Fuel Break Project and Basin Cataract Buttermilk Fuel Break projects offer examples.

“Wildfires have been growing in size, duration and intensity over the past 20 years,” said Lisa Timchak, forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. “It will take a shift in land management across jurisdictional boundaries to reduce risk and restore fire-adapted landscapes, and I’m looking forward to beginning that work on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.”

The Forest Service actively suppressed fires in the West, where fire is a natural part of the ecosystem. That approach allowed forest fuels to accumulate, increasing the potential for more intense wildfires. Climate change, insect-related forest mortality and other factors have upped the ante.

The Forest Service said the Georgetown Fuel Break and Basin Cataract Buttermilk Fuel Break projects “are primarily located in identified Wildland Urban Interface Areas,” noting they have been identified “as some of the most at-risk firesheds in the nation.”

The fuel breaks would help wildland firefighters attempting to control wildfires posing threats to communities, private lands “and other values at risk,” the Forest Service said.

Critics of fuels reduction projects say many such endeavors allow timber cutting to proceed without requiring environmental assessments.

Similar projects are proposed or underway elsewhere in the West.

The Georgetown Fuel Break project notes, “Commercial size trees may be felled and hauled from the site using mechanical equipment and transport.” The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Wildland Fire has noted that excess fuel, tied to more than a century of fire suppression, “allows fires to burn hotter, larger, longer and faster, making them more difficult and dangerous to manage.”

The office adds, “Fuels management builds wildfire resilience by reducing small trees, brush, dead branches and limbs (called ladder fuels), which makes it less likely that future landscapes will torch an entire landscape.”

Advocates for forest management cite success stories, including the role fuels reduction is said to have played in protecting the town of Orogrande, Idaho, in 2022 from the Williams Creek Fire.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said that “numerous fire situations show fuel breaks are beneficial in areas where they can moderate wildfire behavior and slow fire spread, providing areas from which firefighters can respond to wildfires, thus aiding wildfire suppression.”

But not everyone believes active forest management is an effective hedge against catastrophic fires.

Ecologist George Wuerthner contends that touting such management as a remedy for large blazes is a scam.

“Proponents of logging/thinning forests assert fuel reductions would diminish fire severity,” he wrote in 2021. “The prevailing assumption is that fuels are the major causes of large blazes. This chainsaw prescription is all a scam to promote logging.”

He said wind is the common denominator in all large blazes and that “chainsaw medicine” does nothing about wind.

“The wind blows embers miles ahead of the fire front, starting new spot fires and crossing any barriers erected to thwart fire spread,” Wuerthner wrote.

Wuerthner says active forest management treats a symptom instead of the problem — climate change.

The solution to large fires isn’t more thinning or logging, he says, but “more investment and political might to reduce climate change.”

Marchion said an extended comment period would give the Forest Service time to offer science-based evidence that the fuel breaks as proposed would be effective.

Details described to date also do not offer an analysis of habitat effects on sensitive species, such as the Canada lynx.

The Forest Service said potential effects on sensitive species “will be completed prior to a Decision Memo being signed.”

In years past, Marchion said, timber sales were required to leave a buffer of vegetation along roads for wildlife security and aesthetics.