Beaverhead County Museum opens new exhibit

The exhibit, two years in the making, was inspired by the book, “Six Hundred Generations: An Archaeological History of Montana,’’ by Carl M. Davis, Dillon native and former regional archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service. To help tell the story, the exhibit uses artifacts from many eras of Indigenous Peoples that have been donated to the museum.

At the end of the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago, major changes in climate set the stage for the migration of Eurasian people into the western hemisphere. Visitors can learn how the major extinctions of mammoths, giant bison and other megafauna required people to adapt to the changing environment and plant and animal species. Exhibits cover an extensive time period, from a 13,000-year-old spear point found locally to tiny arrow points discovered at nearby buffalo jumps. Highlights include mammoth bones uncovered within Dillon’s city limits in 1906 along with one of the largest mammoth tusks to be exhibited in any museum. A beautiful atlatl (throwing spear) made for this exhibit is a “must see” item. Viewers will gain a new appreciation of the resilience, creativity and adaptability of people who lived and thrived in this area from their first arrival at the end of the Ice Age until they were displaced by Euro-Americans 100-150 years ago.