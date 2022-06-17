Beaverhead County Museum opens new exhibit

The Beaverhead County Museum in Dillon will open a new exhibit, “Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana – An Archaeological History,’’ with special events on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25.
The exhibit, two years in the making, was inspired by the book, “Six Hundred Generations: An Archaeological History of Montana,’’ by Carl M. Davis, Dillon native and former regional archaeologist for the U.S. Forest Service. To help tell the story, the exhibit uses artifacts from many eras of Indigenous Peoples that have been donated to the museum.
At the end of the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago, major changes in climate set the stage for the migration of Eurasian people into the western hemisphere. Visitors can learn how the major extinctions of mammoths, giant bison and other megafauna required people to adapt to the changing environment and plant and animal species. Exhibits cover an extensive time period, from a 13,000-year-old spear point found locally to tiny arrow points discovered at nearby buffalo jumps. Highlights include mammoth bones uncovered within Dillon’s city limits in 1906 along with one of the largest mammoth tusks to be exhibited in any museum. A beautiful atlatl (throwing spear) made for this exhibit is a “must see” item. Viewers will gain a new appreciation of the resilience, creativity and adaptability of people who lived and thrived in this area from their first arrival at the end of the Ice Age until they were displaced by Euro-Americans 100-150 years ago.
SPECIAL EVENTS KICK OFF EXHIBIT
Friday, June 24
Special ticketed events on Friday, June 24, begin with an afternoon tour of the Wheat Bison Jump. An evening reception offers an overview by the exhibit’s curator, Ron Loge, and a talk about the archaeology of Beaverhead County by Carl M. Davis. For details, call 406-683-5027.
Saturday, June 25
- Free access to the exhibit at the Depot Museum
- Free hourly docent tours by the exhibit’s curator, Ron Loge, beginning at 9 a.m.
- An atlatl skill talks and throwing demonstrations by National champion atlatl thrower and educator Jim Ray. The atlatl, the important weapon used by all our ancestors, is a throwing board that launches a long dart, which in experienced hands, is accurate to 40 yards and can be thrown 200 yards. It was used to bring down game of all species including ice-age mammoths. Participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at sticking a mammoth target with a real atlatl.
- Local flintknapper, Eldon Weekly, will demonstrate stone tool making.
- Billie Maxwell will demonstrate the bison hide processing. Participants will get to try their hand at scraping a fresh bison hide and learn how to work the hide using traditional methods. Twine making using the stem of a local shrub, dogbane, will be taught.
- Steve Morehouse will teach fire making without matches. He will be cooking up beavertail and bison tongue for your culinary experience.
- At 1 p.m. Carl Davis, Dillon native and former regional archaeologist for the US Forest Service will present a talk, “Archaeological History of Beaverhead County,” providing an overview of the basis of the new exhibit.
- Two guided tours of the nearby Wheat Bison Jump will be led by Davis. Transportation to the site will be by bus. Departure from the Depot will be at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is ($5 per adult, children 13 and under are free). Call 406-683-5027 about reservations or available seats.