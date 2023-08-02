A black bear that was literally hanging out in the Washoe Park area of Anaconda has new digs in the Garnet Mountains north of Drummond.

Police notified Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about an adult black bear in a tree in the area early Monday and Game Warden Joe Kambic responded.

“With help from the fire department, they were able to use their ladder truck to get close to the bear and Joe darted it with a tranquilizer, and that allowed them to then use a rope and lower the bear to the ground,” FWP spokeswoman Vivica Crowser said Wednesday.

The bear had obviously gotten into town but apparently had caused no problems.

“As far as we know, it had been in the area maybe a couple of days but hadn’t gotten into trouble,” Crowser said.

They tagged the bear to note it had been in town, and Kambic was able to relocate the animal to the Garnets.

“The hope is we won’t see it again, and it will stay out of trouble,” Crowser said with a laugh. “We have pretty good luck taking bears to some of those areas, and they tend to stay if they haven’t been conditioned to garbage or anything.”