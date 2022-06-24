Bear found wandering around Woolman Street

After spending the night in Butte and before moving on to Missoula, a Bozeman man decided to head up to the Granite Mountain-Speculator Mine Memorial at 9:15 a.m. Friday to walk his dog.

Myles Armstrong, along with his lab, was driving up Main Street when he looked to his right onto East Woolman Street and saw what appeared to be a black bear laying off to the side of the road, just below the Steward Mine.

Armstrong decided to investigate and took a right at the next exit, went down Wyoming Street and then turned back on to Woolman. As he got closer, the young bear got up from his spot and headed for a yard across the street.

“He got spooked,” said Armstrong, “and just scampered off.”

(Video provided by Myles Armstrong)

From what he could tell, Armstrong believed the bear was looking for something. He just didn’t know what. The Bozeman man videoed the encounter and immediately posted it on social media to warn people living in the area.

He also called the Butte police who contacted Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

When officials arrived, the bear had already headed east, but was later spotted on the east side of the Berkeley Pit.

According to Shane Yaskus, a game warden with Montana FWP, the bear appeared to be around 2 years old, weighing less than 150 pounds. He was not sure if it was a male or female.

Yaskus warned residents living in the area that the bear may return. He also shared that there was another bear sighting on June 18, on East Park Street.

“Keep your garbage secured,” he warned. “He may come back.”

If the bear does return, he urges residents to call local law enforcement.

Morgan Jacobsen, communication and education program manager with Montana FWP, also urged residents to take down their bird feeders and store them between March and December.

“They are a major attractant for bears,” said Jacobsen.

In addition, residents should not leave their pet food outside.

“These are simple things that residents and homeowners can do to reduce negative encounters with wildlife,” said Jacobsen.

