Battling bigotry: Butte's Irish Catholic immigrants encountered prejudice

Anti-Irish Catholic sentiment was an ongoing problem across the United States — from the 19th century all the way through to the early 20th century. While not on such a grand scale, Butte’s Irish immigrants faced ridicule as well.

As these men, women and children came in record numbers to the Mining City, residents affiliated with the American Protective Association, a nationally known Protestant organization, did not hide their disdain. They were not thrilled with Butte’s newest residents, mostly because the A.P.A. had a deep hatred for Catholics, particularly Irish Catholics.

The A.P.A., a secret society, was founded in 1887 in Clinton, Iowa. Some years later, it had members in Butte, along with some sympathizers.

It was Independence Day 1894 when tensions soared. It didn’t help that two Broadway Street saloons had prominent “patriotic” decorations displayed in their front windows, both of which spelled out A.P.A. Not exactly a subtle message.

The day was supposed to be celebratory — set aside for patriotic revelry. Instead, with the unsolicited help from the A.P.A., it became an all-day riot in Uptown Butte, which pitted Catholics and Protestants against each other.

Many would find themselves behind bars and by day’s end, the Helena militia had been called in. Even worse, one Butte police officer, Dennis H. Daly, was lying dead at the morgue. Samuel Dunn, a 44-year-old miner, would suffer the same fate.

Earlier in the day, to help squash the riot, Mayor Eugene O. Dugan called in members of the Butte Fire Department to not only put out existing fires, but turn the hoses on crowds, whether outside or inside two particular saloons located on West Broadway Street, the Columbia and the Sazarac.

It wasn’t lost on Dugan that the owners of these two saloons, Columbia's Simon Hauswirth and J.J. Anderson and Virgil Keeton of the Sazarac, were instrumental in causing the riot. It wasn’t lost on the fire department, either, with many of the firefighters recent Irish immigrants.

At Sazarac’s, firemen sent a steady stream of water through the door of the saloon, soaking its occupants as well as destroying the interior. Patrons fired back, literally.

“The occupants of the saloon resented the liquid refreshments offered,” reported The Butte Inter Mountain, “and returned the compliment by firing bullets filled with gun powder and lead back at the firemen.”

By late afternoon, Hauswirth took Mayor Dugan’s advice and agreed to take down his A.P.A. decorations at the Columbia. His acquiesce didn’t do much good, as a stick of dynamite was detonated outside his saloon window, causing some damage.

The Butte Inter Mountain reported that the explosion resulted in the “shattering of the plate glass front into a million atoms.” Later, for “unknown” reasons, firemen set their hoses on his establishment, as well.

Another casualty of that day was Jerry Connell, who was headed home the night of the riot. Slightly inebriated, Connell, walking with friends, was boisterously singing Irish tunes, which annoyed some unknown resident who demanded the Irishman shut up. Connell was in no mood to comply and paid with his life as he was shot by the unknown assailant and died days later.

Membership in the A.P.A. would multiply nationwide and by 1896, boasted 2.5 million members. As quickly as it grew, it quickly fell out of favor, and by 1911, it had disappeared.

Irish residents got more than irritable in December 1905. That’s when the Dreamland Burlesquers were to perform at the Grand Opera House at 50 W. Broadway St. The troupe barely hit the stage before they had to hit the road once again, thanks to public sentiment.

An estimated 600 of Butte’s Irish citizens met on Dec. 17 to protest the troupe’s featured poster, “At the Circus,” which included a caricature of an Irishman as an ape.

James J. Lynch told the crowd “it was time to put the foot down on such an insult to the Irish race.” John J. O’Meara concurred that it was time to take action.

“Any man born in the old country or with a drop of Irish blood in his veins must feel like resenting such insults,” said O’Meara. “I think enough has been said and that we should pass resolutions saying that the Irish people will not stand it any longer.”

So, hundreds headed to the opera house to voice their displeasure, loud and clear. Their rallying cry worked and the curtain closed on this particular show.

“The Irishman has been made the butt of cheap comedians long enough,” reported The Butte Miner, “and the lesson taught in this city will have a good effect in putting a stop to indecent libels upon the ordinarily sunny dispositioned sons of Erin.”

Four years later, Mrs. C.L. Miller found herself in hot water when she placed the following advertisement in the April 11, 1909 Anaconda Standard:

“Highest salary will be paid to thoroughly competent French, Swede or German girl for general housework in a family of two; Irish need not apply.” 403½ West Broadway, Butte.

Yeah, that didn’t go over too well and members of the Butte’s Gaelic League sat down for yet another meeting. Mr. Miller, a Butte businessman, was quick to explain and quick to apologize.

“I assure you that an insult to the Irish race or people was the farthest possible from the thoughts of either Mrs. Miller or myself,” he said in an Anaconda Standard interview.

Miller was quick to point out he had many friends “among the Irish people” and further explained that his wife had some recent difficulty with Irish servants. She had added “Irish need not apply” to her advertisement, he explained, to “save the Irish girls the trip to her house on a fruitless errand.”

He concluded the interview with an apology, saying, “We are both exceedingly sorry if we have unwittingly hurt the feelings of any class of people.”

The apology apparently was not accepted because days later, a committee, chaired by Anna M. Sullivan, was formed, which found “that the old spirit of bigotry and race hatred is not, as we supposed, wholly dead, but still lives in a few narrow souls.”

A harsh recommendation followed: “We recommend all self-respecting Irish people and people of Irish blood to have no intercourse with such intolerant creatures, industrially, socially or financially; but leave them to live within the narrow circle which they themselves have drawn.”

By the 1910s, anti-Irish Catholic sentiment in Butte had become, at least vocally, a thing of the past. That all changed in 1921, when the Ku Klux Klan came calling.

Although the white supremacist group did not form a chapter in Butte until 1923, rumors of their arrival filtered through two years prior. Adding fuel to the fire was a recruitment ad in The Butte Miner July 16, 1921.

It was more than a bit puzzling that this racist group would even consider coming to the Mining City, given their deep hatred for all Catholics, including the Irish. Butte had a large Catholic population. Within its city limits were 10 Catholic churches.

There was no love lost when it came to immigrants in general, either. A melting pot, immigrants from all over the world had made Butte their home.

Once the KKK ad was placed, Sheriff Larry Duggan, the son of Irish immigrants, felt the need to weigh in. The following day, in an interview published in The Butte Miner, he made his feelings perfectly clear and the threat he made was forceful and precise.

“They are a body of men who take the law enforcement out of the hands of the authorities,” said Duggan, “and enforce their own notions and ideas.”

That did not sit well with the local sheriff, who promised if the racist group started anything, they would be “shot down like so many wolves.”

Duggan’s threats were virtually ignored and the Kontinental Klan officially organized in Butte in 1923, with the help of one-time Butte educator and former Livingston mayor, Lewis Terwilliger.

Terwilliger, the Klan’s grand dragon in Montana, was not a Butte fan. He reportedly called Butte “the worst place in the state of Montana, so far as alienism and Catholicism are concerned.”

Not surprising, Duggan would become an enemy of Butte’s KKK. In August 1924, the sheriff received a threatening letter, postmarked in Butte, with the group’s emblem prominently displayed.

“Look out for the Ku Klux Klan, for we are after you,” was the written warning, “and your deputy, Jack Duggan.” The letter, signed by the KKK, came with some instructions as well, including an order to publish his response in The Butte Miner.

Whoever composed the letter also assured the sheriff that “We always like to give a man a chance to expect us,” with the added insult, “Not that you come under the heading of a man.”

According to The Butte Miner of Aug. 30, 1924, the sheriff was indifferent to the warning.

“I notice the letter is in the nature of a warning and that they don’t intend to surprise us,” said the sheriff, who added an ominous message of his own. “If they will give us just two seconds,” he said, “we’ll guarantee there will be no question.”

While the organization may have started out somewhat strong, the group quickly lost favor and by 1929, the writing was on the wall. The Kontinental Klan had to disband, with only a handful of members left.

As for the threat against Duggan, well, that was idle, at best. The one-time mortician would serve as Butte’s sheriff for three terms. He was 65 years old when he died in 1939.

