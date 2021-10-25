Battered Clark Fork River draws researchers willing to collaborate

The EPA’s Clark Fork River Operable Unit stretches from the river’s headwaters near Warm Springs to the former Milltown Reservoir east of Missoula. But the majority of the cleanup will occur from Warm Springs downstream to Garrison — a section of roughly 45 miles referred to as Reach A. Pollutants include heavy metals — cadmium, copper, zinc and lead — and arsenic.

Some observers have criticized certain aspects of the DEQ’s cleanup efforts to date. For example, they have said the wholesale removal of riparian vegetation is unnecessary and injurious to brown trout that need the shade to both cool the river in summer and provide cover.

DEQ has responded by saying the agency is doing what it can to retain streambank vegetation in places where doing so seems reasonable.

Thomas said students from UMW have participated in research projects on the river that have provided rich experiences.

One year, after a fish kill, students retrieved samples of macro-invertebrates (water bugs) from points along the river in the vicinity of slickens where metals pollution was especially bad. They sampled upstream and downstream of the slickens and at the point of suspected discharge in the river after a major rain.